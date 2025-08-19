Trump Forces European Leaders To Tour His Vain MAGA Gift Shop Of Horrors
After Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, a visit which, among other things, highlighted Trump's deep tangerine tan, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of other European leaders at the White House. During the visit, Trump pointed out a photo of himself after the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. It's hung in the White House, where Barack Obama's portrait used to be, a move that showcases Trump's massive ego. In another sign of how much he thinks of himself, Trump took President Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron to what looks like a MAGA gift shop in the White House. It's stocked with hats, books, a candle, and what looks like golf towels with Trump's signature and the presidential seal; yet another way that Trump has renovated the White House for the worse.
We're not sure if visitors can actually buy the merch, but we're not at all surprised that Trump has a room like this of stuff that's all about him. People on social media thought the whole situation was too much. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): He's turned the White House into a flea market. What a joke. Zelensky is fighting for his country's sovereignty and this dips*** has the audacity to take him on a tour to view his lame a** hats. Pitiful."
Another questioned, "Sorry is this Trump NYC or the White House?" And one person summed up the whole situation by simply saying, "Cringe."
Donald Trump's attempted MAGA hat flex has people making jokes
Donald Trump showing off his MAGA stuff to other world leaders had people making jokes at his expense. One person on X said of Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "They deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for containing their laughter." Trump has long wanted to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, and even Hillary Clinton said that if he can actually broker peace between Russia and Ukraine (without Ukraine giving up territory), she'd nominate him for one. Another quipped what Trump was saying to the men: "Today and today only, I am having a 10% off sale on all my made-in-China merchandise. And don't forget my merchandise is tariff-free."
Trump's team doesn't seem to think the moment was at all embarrassing, despite what critics thought. Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, shared the photo of Donald Trump in his White House MAGA merch corner, saying, "President Donald Trump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat." She included a crying face laughing emoji, though we're not 100% sure that we're in on what's funny.
According to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, presidents can only serve two terms. Trump has repeatedly hinted at running for a third term. During this same White House meeting, during an Oval Office appearance with Zelenskyy, Trump noted that there hadn't been elections in Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022, as they're under martial law. He mused about something similar happening in the U.S. for 2028. Whether that's him just trolling his opponents or being serious, it's hard to tell. Either way, he's selling hats.