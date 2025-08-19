Trump Forces European Leaders To Tour His Vain MAGA Gift Shop Of Horrors

After Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, a visit which, among other things, highlighted Trump's deep tangerine tan, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of other European leaders at the White House. During the visit, Trump pointed out a photo of himself after the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. It's hung in the White House, where Barack Obama's portrait used to be, a move that showcases Trump's massive ego. In another sign of how much he thinks of himself, Trump took President Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron to what looks like a MAGA gift shop in the White House. It's stocked with hats, books, a candle, and what looks like golf towels with Trump's signature and the presidential seal; yet another way that Trump has renovated the White House for the worse.

President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/c7dhAkZMuF — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 19, 2025

We're not sure if visitors can actually buy the merch, but we're not at all surprised that Trump has a room like this of stuff that's all about him. People on social media thought the whole situation was too much. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): He's turned the White House into a flea market. What a joke. Zelensky is fighting for his country's sovereignty and this dips*** has the audacity to take him on a tour to view his lame a** hats. Pitiful."

Another questioned, "Sorry is this Trump NYC or the White House?" And one person summed up the whole situation by simply saying, "Cringe."