Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Most Uncomfortable On-Screen Moments As A News Anchor

Lauren Sánchez Bezos did have a background in dancing before her wannabe Cher stint on "Extra." Nothing of the classically trained sort; Sánchez Bezos was slated as the host of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2005. She was reportedly let go after the first season after falling pregnant, but her ratings tell a different story about why she was booted. Entertainment Weekly called her "a woman who seems to have received the equivalent of Botox injections for both her voice and her personality." At the same time, Variety said she was "superfluous at best as host, not adding much to the production other than embarrassing moments, such as when she mistakes a dancer's fiancé for her father."

It's true. During a pre-audition interview, Sánchez Bezos was talking to a couple when she turned to the dancer and said, "How great to have your dad here!" The auditioner replied, "My boyfriend," to which the host immediately corrected herself (via TikTok). In the voiceover after the interview, Sánchez Bezos said, "Oops," acknowledging the wildly uncomfortable moment that the producers used in the show anyway. We're wondering if she's now empathetic to the incident, considering how much younger she looks to her new husband — though Sánchez Bezos' age gap with the Amazon founder surprisingly isn't as drastic as we expected.