5 Lauren Sánchez Looks That Were More Inappropriate Than Her Inauguration Outfit
Before being engaged to billionaire Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez made quite a name for herself in her own right. For those wondering what Lauren Sánchez does for a living, the licensed pilot, journalist, and New York Times best-selling children's author has plenty to keep herself busy while gearing up for her next career — astronaut. Sánchez, Gayle King, and Katy Perry are all slated to launch into orbit in the spring of 2025, thanks to Bezos' space flight company Blue Origin. But even with all this to talk about, it seems that people still can't get over some of the inappropriate outfits Sánchez has been known to wear.
While attending the January 20, 2025 inauguration of Donald Trump with her fiancé, Sánchez ended up being one of the worst-dressed guests due to her inability to seemingly find a shirt to wear under her white blazer. This sent shockwaves across the political sphere, as even though Trump is a non-traditional leader, political events are still supposed to have an air of austerity around them. Bucking tradition is apparently right up Sánchez's alley, though, as is dressing in a more provocative style. There have been plenty of times the "Extra" correspondent has worn an outfit that turned heads. In fact, there were several moments where Sánchez wore something even more inappropriate than her lingerie-inspired inauguration look. Here are just five of the spiciest styles Sánchez has donned.
Lauren Sánchez in her red birthday dress
In an Instagram post shared on December 18, 2023, Lauren Sánchez posed with several of her girlfriends all dressed in varying shades of red. "The day before my birthday I'm overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life," Sánchez wrote in part in the caption. Some of the snaps featured rather scandalous styles, and the dress Sánchez wore left little to the imagination. The bikini style top was super low cut, while the cut-outs and mesh combination along the midsection are both staples of the journalist's wardrobe. The overall style of the dress when taken as a whole is as if the "Cellular" star wanted to go for a belly dancer-inspired vibe, but ended up looking like Jasmine from "Aladdin" when Jafar kidnaps her.
Clearly the women ended up having a rather rowdy night, as the pictures get blurrier as the carousel goes on. Whereas there is no location set for where this party took place, it does appear to be on a yacht. Considering Sánchez is engaged to tech billionaire Jeff Bezos, it would make sense that she'd tap into some of the resources at her disposal. Sánchez clearly lives a lavish life with Bezos, complete with plenty of fun perks, but she also evidently enjoys a life full of good friends as well, as she included in her caption, "These women are not just friends, I consider them family, I trust them and love them deeply."
Her lingerie-style LBD
In May of 2024 Lauren Sánchez took to Instagram to make a post celebrating fashion brand MONSE. Part of Sánchez's caption noted that she, "Found the perfect little black dress" for the occasion. However, what she's wearing in the snap made us wonder if she knows what a dress actually is. Undeniably stunning in a skimpy black outfit accessorized with gorgeous diamond earrings, the pilot seems ready for a steamy photo shoot instead of a night out on the town. While Sánchez has undergone quite the stunning transformation to be someone who can casually wear high end clothing, this outfit is still pushing the boundaries.
The black lace and structured bodice give off a more lingerie-style vibe, and the see-through mesh throughout makes it appear as if Sánchez is mostly nude. This look feels more like a boudoir piece than it does a little black dress. Considering this outfit doesn't even come equipped with a blazer — like her inauguration fit did — it leaves the "College Road Trip" star exposing much more of herself. Hopefully the event celebrating MONSE was held in a well-heated establishment.
Lauren Sánchez wore a mesh top to a book club
To celebrate the success of Jonathan Haidt's bestseller "The Anxious Generation," Reel Genius founder Veronica Grazer hosted an intimate gathering at her luxurious home to discuss the book's themes. Lauren Sánchez was in attendance to support her friends, but according to Grazer's Instagram post from the star-studded event, she once again neglected to don an appropriate top. In fact, Sánchez's whole ensemble was a bit of a disaster here despite her being more covered up than usual. Her pants have an elastic waist that invokes athleisure, but she paired them with a see-through shirt and blazer.
Considering that, according to Grazer, "Parents, leaders, activists, [and] teachers showed up," to the discussion on how "smartphones and social media have taken over," Sánchez arguably dressed in such a way to indicate she'd forgotten cell phones existed and can take pictures. While Sanchez looks unrecognizable in throwback photos, it appears her sense of style is rooted in memorable tops. Most likely the "Fly Who Flew to Space" author had to work extra hard not to have an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction of her own, especially while in a room with such a wide range of personalities in attendance.
She sparkled in pleather
Once again surrounded by her girls, Lauren Sánchez took to Instagram to document a fun night out for her birthday in 2024. Her birthday shenanigans seemingly always involve getting all of her friends to dress up in similarly sexy outfits. For what the children's author described as "a truly magical evening," it certainly looks like the style guide for the party was black leather, but only the birthday girl herself got the memo. Considering that Sánchez met her fiancé Jeff Bezos at an Amazon party, it makes sense that she would want to continue to tap into festive memories as the inspiration for her own celebrations.
However, the look that the qualified pilot is giving here is more "dominatrix" and less "fun birthday gal." For starters, the top of her dress is a shiny, almost hard plastic type of fabric while the rest is a shimmering blend of mysteriously glittery textiles. It could be pleather, it could be spandex, but whatever it is, it's skintight, short, and shiny, allowing Sánchez to show the most skin out of anybody in attendance.
Lauren Sánchez wore a wedding gown to the Oscars
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have been together since 2019, got engaged in 2023, and have been beating back rumors of a secret elopement ever since. Such rumors surely won't be silenced by the dress Sánchez donned at the 2025 Oscars. A strapless gown clearly inspired by matrimony, she and Bezos resembled wedding cake toppers come to life as they waltzed into the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Perhaps the look was meant to be a joke, as only a few weeks prior, in December 2024, Bezos took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lash out at the New York Post for publishing a misleading article regarding a very expensive secret wedding ceremony (the original post for the article has since been deleted).
But even the Amazon founder uttering, "The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been," wasn't enough to stop the speculation from piling up even further. Sánchez's Valentine's Day post accidentally revealed her dry romance with Bezos, suggesting there's some growing distance between the two, which is only becoming more apparent. While the celebrity couple pretends to bat away marriage speculation, many believe the relationship between Bezos and Sanchez isn't' meant to last. It will be interesting to see what sort of revenge dress (if any) she will choose should things end. Until then, we'll just have to look forward to the outfits Sánchez wears in space.