5 Lauren Sánchez Looks That Were More Inappropriate Than Her Inauguration Outfit

Before being engaged to billionaire Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez made quite a name for herself in her own right. For those wondering what Lauren Sánchez does for a living, the licensed pilot, journalist, and New York Times best-selling children's author has plenty to keep herself busy while gearing up for her next career — astronaut. Sánchez, Gayle King, and Katy Perry are all slated to launch into orbit in the spring of 2025, thanks to Bezos' space flight company Blue Origin. But even with all this to talk about, it seems that people still can't get over some of the inappropriate outfits Sánchez has been known to wear.

While attending the January 20, 2025 inauguration of Donald Trump with her fiancé, Sánchez ended up being one of the worst-dressed guests due to her inability to seemingly find a shirt to wear under her white blazer. This sent shockwaves across the political sphere, as even though Trump is a non-traditional leader, political events are still supposed to have an air of austerity around them. Bucking tradition is apparently right up Sánchez's alley, though, as is dressing in a more provocative style. There have been plenty of times the "Extra" correspondent has worn an outfit that turned heads. In fact, there were several moments where Sánchez wore something even more inappropriate than her lingerie-inspired inauguration look. Here are just five of the spiciest styles Sánchez has donned.

