Lauren Sanchez And Jeff Bezos' Age Gap Isn't What We Expected
We've seen celebrity couples with big age differences, such as Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston, who is 30 years younger, as well as political couples with massive age gaps like Donald Trump and Melania Trump. It's perhaps even more common among millionaire and billionaire businessmen, such as oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II, who was 89 when he married 26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith, and Elon Musk, who has a 16-year age gap with his baby mama Grimes.
You'd almost expect Jeff Bezos to join the billionaires-with-eyebrow-raising-age-gap-relationships club, considering his and Lauren Sánchez's scandalous origin story. In 2019, the Amazon founder divorced his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, to be with Sánchez, with whom he'd allegedly been having an affair. However, Bezos is surprisingly interested in women around his age. He is just six years older than Sánchez, who was born in December 1969. In fact, she's even a bit older than his ex-wife, Scott, who was born in April 1970.
This has earned the often-criticized couple some brownie points from internet users, especially during a time when senior citizen Bill Belichick is proudly parading a girlfriend 49 years his junior. "[I'm] shocked to learn that [Sánchez is] 55. Age appropriate for a man who is 61," one person wrote on X. "I'm here for this couple. They're both hitting 60 and he got an age appropriate BADDIE," another tweeted.
Bezos and Sánchez's wedding was as controversial as the beginning of their relationship
While Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's age gap was praised, their extravagant wedding wasn't nearly as welcome. After their nuptials were reportedly delayed by their prenup, they finally tied the knot in a lavish three-day affair in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. The ceremony was attended by around 200 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump. However, there was one group that wasn't in a celebratory mood: the people of Venice. The reported $50 million wedding was met with protests from hundreds of Venetians, who took to the streets to march and declared there was "no space for Bezos" using a massive banner.
It wasn't just Venetians, however; some celebrities stateside weren't impressed by the over-the-top wedding either. Charlize Theron mocked the couple for going overboard with the guest list, while Katie Couric slammed Sánchez's uncomfortable-looking wedding dress, which had us low-key stressed.
However, the criticism apparently did not put a damper on Bezos and Sánchez's mood, as they were all smiles when they stepped out for the first time as a married couple. The pair looked like the picture of wedded bliss when they grabbed lunch at Venice's famous Harry's Bar with Usher and Tommy Hilfiger. They also held one last big party for their guests in Venice, where the newlyweds and their pals danced the night away in pajamas.