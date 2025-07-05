Lauren Sanchez And Jeff Bezos' Age Gap Isn't What We Expected

We've seen celebrity couples with big age differences, such as Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston, who is 30 years younger, as well as political couples with massive age gaps like Donald Trump and Melania Trump. It's perhaps even more common among millionaire and billionaire businessmen, such as oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II, who was 89 when he married 26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith, and Elon Musk, who has a 16-year age gap with his baby mama Grimes.

You'd almost expect Jeff Bezos to join the billionaires-with-eyebrow-raising-age-gap-relationships club, considering his and Lauren Sánchez's scandalous origin story. In 2019, the Amazon founder divorced his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, to be with Sánchez, with whom he'd allegedly been having an affair. However, Bezos is surprisingly interested in women around his age. He is just six years older than Sánchez, who was born in December 1969. In fact, she's even a bit older than his ex-wife, Scott, who was born in April 1970.

This has earned the often-criticized couple some brownie points from internet users, especially during a time when senior citizen Bill Belichick is proudly parading a girlfriend 49 years his junior. "[I'm] shocked to learn that [Sánchez is] 55. Age appropriate for a man who is 61," one person wrote on X. "I'm here for this couple. They're both hitting 60 and he got an age appropriate BADDIE," another tweeted.