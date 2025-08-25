Christina Haack's Mini-Me Daughter Taylor Clearly Lives A Lavish Designer Life

It's hard to talk about HGTV stars who live insanely lavish lives without bringing up "Flip or Flop" co-host Christina Haack. If you pay a visit to Haack's Instagram page, you won't have to scroll far before you start to see pictures of her flying on private planes, eating at high-end restaurants, or vacationing at fancy resorts. And if there's anyone reaping the benefits of Christina's extravagant lifestyle, it's her three children — particularly, her daughter Taylor El Moussa, whom she shares with ex-husband and longtime HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Taylor has actually been in the public eye since Christina's earliest HGTV days, with Tarek's desire to provide for the then-toddler being framed as one of his major motivators when "Flip or Flop" first premiered in 2013. Since then, however, Taylor has grown into something of a "mini-me" for Christina, sporting a similar appearance, not to mention a seemingly similar appreciation for things like designer brands. And while all of Christina's kids live really lavish lives, we're going to go out on a limb and say that Taylor — being her firstborn, not to mention her only daughter — may get some special treatment from her famous mom.

For instance, in the summer of 2025, Christina shared a snapshot from her and Taylor's visit to the famous Carette café in Paris. Not only is a trip to the French capital pretty lavish in itself, but Taylor can also be seen sporting what appears to be one of the Dio(r)evolution necklaces from the Dior brand, which would have set Christina back at least $650.