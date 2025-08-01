Christina Haack Is Totally Unrecognizable With Short Hair In Her Early HGTV Days

The winds of change appear to be blowing at HGTV. At the time of writing, the network has pulled the plug on not only "Christina on the Coast," which stars network veteran Christina Haack, but also "The Flipping El Moussas," which features Haack's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. But despite these cancellations, there's no denying that Haack is synonymous with HGTV, going back to when she and Tarek co-hosted the hit series "Flip or Flop," both during and after their marriage.

To that end, if there's one distinguishing feature fans of the network know her for, it's the reality star's long, blonde, mermaid-like locks. But much like how Haack is nearly unrecognizable without her trademark hair extensions, she almost looks like an entirely different person than she did during the earliest days of "Flip or Flop," when the up-and-comer wore her hair much shorter.

In December 2024, HGTV shared a YouTube recap from the very first episode of "Flip or Flop," which originally aired in the spring of 2013. In this blast from the past, Haack's hair is considerably shorter than fans are used to, as well as much brighter and straighter too. When she and then-husband Tarek first burst onto the home renovation TV scene, Haack was a platinum blonde with hair that just barely reached her shoulders. And since she hadn't begun her love affair with extensions just yet, it would still be some time before her signature wavy look emerged.