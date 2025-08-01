Christina Haack Is Totally Unrecognizable With Short Hair In Her Early HGTV Days
The winds of change appear to be blowing at HGTV. At the time of writing, the network has pulled the plug on not only "Christina on the Coast," which stars network veteran Christina Haack, but also "The Flipping El Moussas," which features Haack's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. But despite these cancellations, there's no denying that Haack is synonymous with HGTV, going back to when she and Tarek co-hosted the hit series "Flip or Flop," both during and after their marriage.
To that end, if there's one distinguishing feature fans of the network know her for, it's the reality star's long, blonde, mermaid-like locks. But much like how Haack is nearly unrecognizable without her trademark hair extensions, she almost looks like an entirely different person than she did during the earliest days of "Flip or Flop," when the up-and-comer wore her hair much shorter.
In December 2024, HGTV shared a YouTube recap from the very first episode of "Flip or Flop," which originally aired in the spring of 2013. In this blast from the past, Haack's hair is considerably shorter than fans are used to, as well as much brighter and straighter too. When she and then-husband Tarek first burst onto the home renovation TV scene, Haack was a platinum blonde with hair that just barely reached her shoulders. And since she hadn't begun her love affair with extensions just yet, it would still be some time before her signature wavy look emerged.
Christina Haack seems happier with her hair extensions
Though looking back at Christina Haack's early "Flip or Flop" hairstyle is certainly interesting, the woman herself seems perfectly content to leave that look in the past. And this seems to stem from the fact that she just prefers her hair to be longer and look fuller. Hence, the HGTV stalwart's aforementioned love of extensions. "I definitely have an obsession with long thick hair!" Haack admitted in a March 2021 Instagram post.
On that note, the "Christina on the Coast" host makes sure to keep up with all the latest innovations, presumably because she doesn't want to end up on the list of celebrities who have had public hair extension-related blunders. "After years of wearing tape ins I tired [sic] the newest method of hair extensions, Invisible bead hand tied extensions .... and I am IN LOVE," Haack wrote in her post, adding, "They are extremely comfortable and I can wear my hair anyway I like and you cant see them!"
Unsurprisingly, Haack has enjoyed a stunning style transformation since her HGTV debut. She's not going to chase a look from her past, but rather go all in on what works best for her now. And the beloved reality star seems to have a similar attitude regarding her career, as she doesn't seem especially bothered by the fact that her solo HGTV show has apparently come to an end. "Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me.... Only kidding only kidding," Haack joked in a July 2025 Instagram post.