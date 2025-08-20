JD Vance Is Reportedly Talking To Trump's Ex (& The Timing Couldn't Be More Messy)
The implosion of Elon Musk and Donald Trump's relationship didn't come as much of a surprise, given that many thought it was only a matter of time before the two billionaires realized there wasn't enough room in their relationship for both their egos. Trump's Elon Musk love fest had everyone wondering why Vice President JD Vance was even around, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that the vice president and Musk have reportedly been talking to each other behind the scenes after the tech billionaire's very public breakup with the president.
According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, Vance and Musk have been maintaining rapport over the past few weeks, with Musk calling halt on his plans to start his own political party. Sources asserted the Tesla CEO might consider supporting Vance financially should he make a bid for the White House in 2028. It seems like Vance is wrapping Musk around his little finger, and the timing is a little suspect, given that Trump has appeared very aware of his mortality over the last few weeks.
The president told Fox News, "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole" (via X). Some wondered whether the divisive politician was joking, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted he was being quite genuine when asked about Trump's comments in a subsequent press briefing. Trump's new health diagnosis in July 2025 sparked rumors about his lifespan, and it seems Vance is readying to take his place, should the worst happen. Musk, it seems, will be waiting in the wings, ready to worm his way back into the White House.
Elon Musk has denied that he's calling halt on his plans to form a new party
While pundits were chewing on the Wall Street Journal's revelation that Elon Musk has thrown in the towel regarding his plans to form a political party of his own, the Tesla CEO took to X to quash the rumors. "Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true," he penned. One wonders whether Musk would rather have kept his reported talks with JD Vance under wraps. Sources did tell the Journal that the tech billionaire may continue his quest for a new political party at any moment. If Vance wants to keep Musk on his side, it seems he'll have to work for it.
Vance has previously hinted that he would like to see Musk abandon his plans to form an opposition party and rather continue focusing his efforts on helping the Republican Party. "So my hope is that by the time of the midterms, he's kind of come back into the fold," Vance told Gateway Pundit in August 2025. "If you're patriotic, you're not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president, you're not trying to betray the movement, I don't care about these minor little disagreements and issues."
If Musk does ever reconcile with Donald Trump, Vance might be the one to thank. But it might also be safe to say that he has his own reasons for wanting Musk by his side. A little money never hurt anybody, and Vance will need plenty of it if he decides to follow in Trump's footsteps.