JD Vance Is Reportedly Talking To Trump's Ex (& The Timing Couldn't Be More Messy)

The implosion of Elon Musk and Donald Trump's relationship didn't come as much of a surprise, given that many thought it was only a matter of time before the two billionaires realized there wasn't enough room in their relationship for both their egos. Trump's Elon Musk love fest had everyone wondering why Vice President JD Vance was even around, so it comes as a bit of a surprise that the vice president and Musk have reportedly been talking to each other behind the scenes after the tech billionaire's very public breakup with the president.

According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, Vance and Musk have been maintaining rapport over the past few weeks, with Musk calling halt on his plans to start his own political party. Sources asserted the Tesla CEO might consider supporting Vance financially should he make a bid for the White House in 2028. It seems like Vance is wrapping Musk around his little finger, and the timing is a little suspect, given that Trump has appeared very aware of his mortality over the last few weeks.

The president told Fox News, "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole" (via X). Some wondered whether the divisive politician was joking, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted he was being quite genuine when asked about Trump's comments in a subsequent press briefing. Trump's new health diagnosis in July 2025 sparked rumors about his lifespan, and it seems Vance is readying to take his place, should the worst happen. Musk, it seems, will be waiting in the wings, ready to worm his way back into the White House.