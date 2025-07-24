Donald Trump's New Health Diagnosis Sparks Rumor About His Lifespan

The world lost Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Ozzy Osbourne this week, but President Donald Trump is not going to be joining that list any time soon. Contrary to popular belief, POTUS doesn't only have four days left to live, despite numerous videos making the rounds on TikTok claiming his time is almost up. There is zero credible evidence this rumor is true. In fact, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently shared, "The president remains in excellent health," the same day she revealed Trump's health diagnosis (via USA Today).

It was announced that the billionaire has chronic venous insufficiency, which isn't too serious, and certainly not a death sentence. What it means is that Trump's blood flow from his legs to his heart isn't as strong as it should be. According to Cleveland Clinic, this condition will affect about 1 in 20 adults, so it's a fairly common diagnosis.

While there have been glaringly obvious signs that Trump's health is in decline, the gossip that he has less than a week to live is simply — dare we say it? — fake news. Nothing official has been announced, so it seems to be yet another online rumor with zero merit.