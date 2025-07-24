Donald Trump's New Health Diagnosis Sparks Rumor About His Lifespan
The world lost Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Ozzy Osbourne this week, but President Donald Trump is not going to be joining that list any time soon. Contrary to popular belief, POTUS doesn't only have four days left to live, despite numerous videos making the rounds on TikTok claiming his time is almost up. There is zero credible evidence this rumor is true. In fact, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently shared, "The president remains in excellent health," the same day she revealed Trump's health diagnosis (via USA Today).
It was announced that the billionaire has chronic venous insufficiency, which isn't too serious, and certainly not a death sentence. What it means is that Trump's blood flow from his legs to his heart isn't as strong as it should be. According to Cleveland Clinic, this condition will affect about 1 in 20 adults, so it's a fairly common diagnosis.
While there have been glaringly obvious signs that Trump's health is in decline, the gossip that he has less than a week to live is simply — dare we say it? — fake news. Nothing official has been announced, so it seems to be yet another online rumor with zero merit.
Ozzy Osbourne had a similar incident happen to him
President Donald Trump is the oldest president who's assumed office in U.S. history. He's no spring chicken, but it's bizarre how the "four days left to live" rumor even originated. True, a recent unfiltered photo of Trump made him look older than ever. That, coupled with the chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, could have been all the fodder trolls needed to spread the story.
What's really messed up about this particular rumor is how upsetting it could be to his family. A similar incident happened to the Osbourne family, and Kelly Osbourne voiced her frustration on her Instagram Stories. An AI-generated video of Ozzy Osbourne made to say he was going to die — when he was still very much alive at the time — was so distressing to Ozzy's daughter that she asked those responsible what their deal was.
"He's not dying," Kelly said about her dad. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying" (via E! News). What's surreal about that situation, however, is Ozzy actually did die less than two weeks later, but it wasn't because of some ridiculous video. No one actually knows when Trump's final day on Earth will be, but his team assures the public he is doing just fine.