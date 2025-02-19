Trump's Latest Elon Musk Love Fest Has Everyone Wondering Why JD Vance Is Even Around

It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been glued to President Donald Trump's side recently. Though Vice President JD Vance seemingly confirmed to the public that Musk won't be hanging around Trump for much longer, it seems the VP may actually be playing second fiddle to the billionaire in the eyes of his own running mate.

In February 2025, President Trump suspiciously shared an interview with Musk, hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity, in which he assured viewers he was in charge, despite rumors that his senior advisor was the acting president at The White House. Be that as it may, it was still noticeable during their conversation that the commander-in-chief thinks highly of Musk, and perhaps more so than his own vice president. "I wanted to find somebody smarter than him," Trump said of Musk in a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, on February 18, 2025. "I searched all over. I just couldn't do it."