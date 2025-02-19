Trump's Latest Elon Musk Love Fest Has Everyone Wondering Why JD Vance Is Even Around
It's no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been glued to President Donald Trump's side recently. Though Vice President JD Vance seemingly confirmed to the public that Musk won't be hanging around Trump for much longer, it seems the VP may actually be playing second fiddle to the billionaire in the eyes of his own running mate.
In February 2025, President Trump suspiciously shared an interview with Musk, hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity, in which he assured viewers he was in charge, despite rumors that his senior advisor was the acting president at The White House. Be that as it may, it was still noticeable during their conversation that the commander-in-chief thinks highly of Musk, and perhaps more so than his own vice president. "I wanted to find somebody smarter than him," Trump said of Musk in a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, on February 18, 2025. "I searched all over. I just couldn't do it."
Vance isn't having it with Musk
President Donald Trump's tight connection with Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some spectators wondering if Vice President JD Vance is nothing but chopped liver in the president's eyes. Though Vice President Vance had the last laugh in scenarios like when the commander-in-chief confirmed Musk's Department of Government Efficiency office wouldn't be in the West Wing, it's still largely noticeable that President Trump favors Musk, with whom he's bonded through activities like hitting peak cringe singing "God Bless America" at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Vance even took a not-so-subtle jab at the president for being sidelined for Musk after the latter named his pick for FBI director.
If Vice President Vance is truly feeling pushed aside for Musk, then he's not the only one who's observed it. Some X users have also taken notice of his neglect by President Trump. When one commenter asked where Vice President Vance was during the Sean Hannity interview, another humorously suggested the vice president was performing more menial tasks, instead. "Can't see him," the user said of the vice president. "He's out of the picture, down below polishing Musk's shoes." Others questioned Musk's excessive presence around the president. "Kind of weird that they're always together," another user commented. "We are living in a movie." Keeping Musk's fortune in mind, though, it was plainly obvious to some social media observers why President Trump really enjoys keeping Musk in his loop. "He meant to say 'richer,' not smarter," one person wrote.