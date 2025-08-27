The Strange Way Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas' Unlikely Age-Gap Relationship Kicked Off

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married now for several decades, and have one of Hollywood's most celebrated superstar romances, as well as one of the biggest age gaps among all celebrity couples. Douglas comes from show business royalty as the son of screen legends Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill.The movie star had already taken home two Oscars when he crossed paths with a young Zeta-Jones in 1998," but their meeting was far from a chance encounter.

As Douglas recalled in a recording he shared to Instagram in November 2020, in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary, he became infatuated with Zeta-Jones when he saw an advance screening of "The Mask of Zorro." The following month, he found out she was going to be at the same film festival he was attending in France, so he had his assistant reach out to ask if she wanted to grab drinks with him. At a late-night rendezvous at the bar, Douglas decided to lay on the charm with a bold pickup line.

"I probably made a big mistake, but I looked at her and said, 'I'm gonna be the father of your children.' And she looked at me and she said, 'I've heard a lot about you. I guess it's all true. Goodnight.' And she left," Douglas recalled, adding that she then left the festival the next morning to go back to set, where she was shooting "Entrapment" at the time. Despite thinking he'd ruined his chances, something struck a chord with Zeta-Jones, and the pair later reconnected. Douglas also seemingly glanced into the future as they also welcomed two children – son Dylan, born in August 2000, and daughter Carys, born in April 2003.