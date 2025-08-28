Tragic Details About Jeanine Pirro's Life

Judge Jeanine Pirro lives a lavish life, but all the riches in the world can't protect you from scrutiny and scandal, which the former Fox News host knows all too well. Pirro has been the subject of several unflattering headlines over the years, and after President Donald Trump tapped her to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, some of her past scandals (and tragedies) were dredged up again.

Pirro's road to success has had its fair share of obstacles. Her hit show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine" was unceremoniously canceled in 2022, and her other show, "You the Jury," was axed by Fox after just two episodes due to truly abysmal ratings. Pirro went on to co-host "The Five" but soon found herself in hot water for echoing the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. One Fox producer voiced concerns over her willingness to parrot conspiracy theories on air to justify the rigged election rhetoric and, even worse, some of Pirro's false claims subsequently became evidence in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox.

When Smartmatic sued Fox for similar reasons to Dominion, Pirro was once again at the center, but this time some of the nasty things she'd said behind her colleagues' backs in text messages came back to bite her as the company gathered evidence for its lawsuit. Needless to say, the TV personality is no stranger to scandal, and she's weathered her fair share of tragedies since stepping into the public sphere.