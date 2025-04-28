Judge Jeanine Pirro Has Such A Lavish Life
Judge Jeanine Pirro made history when she became the first woman to serve as a judge in Westchester County in 1990 and subsequently became the first female appointed as District Attorney in 1993. Since then, she has made waves by starting the first domestic violence unit in the country. Following her time in the courtroom, Pirro transitioned to media with her TV show, "Judge Jeanine Pirro," which aired from 2008 until 2011, later joining the Fox News lineup with "Justice with Jeanine Pirro," which ran for 11 years.
Pirro's expansive career had the upside of pumping lots of moola into her bank account, translating to her life and love of luxury. Pirro has acquired such expensive taste that, in 2023, she launched her first show outside of the world of law and politics, titled "Life of Luxury with Judge Jeanine," on Fox Nation. The premise follows Pirro around to some of the country's most refined and elevated hotels and resorts. Behind the scenes, her appreciation for the finer things in life can be seen from her multi-million dollar home, to the elaborate designer shoes she insists on wearing behind the news desk, all the way to her lavish vacations. Without further ado, let's explore all the intricacies of Jeanine Pirro's bountiful life.
She lives in an Italian-influenced mansion
One of the biggest investments a person can make in their life is their home and, as we all know, celebrities do it big. From Jessica Simpson's glamorous estate to the price tag on the first home Zendaya bought, it's no secret that A-listers have an appetite for the grandiose, and Jeanine Pirro is no different. Her five-bedroom home sits in the heart of Westchester County in New York and is valued at around $5 million.
Jeanine originally built the home in 1988 with her ex-husband, Albert Pirro. The Italian-inspired 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate measures in at 8,000 square feet. Jeanine found inspiration in European architecture after visiting Italy before the home was built, taking notes from the breathtaking sites and intricacies of the Vatican, and even had Italian employees working on the home to ensure authenticity. The European influence takes form in the marble detailing and Cathedral-style ceilings. Additionally, the home features a 4-car garage, an in-ground pool, a veranda, and a cigar hut. Sounds like the perfect place to hold the most elaborate sleepover ever, if you ask us.
Her expansive car collection
Jeanine Pirro has a need for speed, and we're not just talking about the time in November 2017 when she got pulled over for driving double the speed limit. She even admitted to The Hill in December 2015 that her biggest pet peeve is "People who drive slow in the passing lane." The former judge is a total car fanatic and isn't afraid to flaunt her extravagant car collection for all to see. We can't blame her, she's got to fill that 4-car garage one way or another.
Pirro's love of all things automobile extends far before she became a household name; during an interview with US Weekly back in April 2017 she revealed that her first car "was a Triumph TR6, British racing green." Nowadays, she regularly features her hot wheels on social media. Funnily enough, it's typically when something goes awry with one of her vehicles. In August 2024, she shared an Instagram to let her followers know that her Jaguar had broken down and their roadside assistance was nowhere to be found. That same month, she made a post to Instagram expressing her frustration over her black SUV Cadillac with a flat tire. With all the bad luck she's faced with cars, it may be time to downgrade.
She frequents extravagant events
As a celebrated media personality, Jeanine Pirro receives her fair share of invitations to glamorous events around the globe. Thankfully for us, we get to sit back and watch the occasions from the comfort of our homes, and Pirro always delivers. For instance, in March 2025, she attended the Lebanese American University Gala at the New York Library, later posting some photos from the night to Instagram.
Pirro has also become renowned in the fashion world, scoring a seat at Zang Toi's fashion show in February 2025 and posing with him, and even showing the graphic for the exclusive invite on her Instagram. She's made her rounds at events such as the America First Policy Institute Ball, the Big Dog Ranch Rescue Fundraiser Gala, and the Fox Nation Patriot Awards. Oh, did we mention that all of these outings occurred in the span of four months? The woman is booked and busy, and it's apparent that no matter where Pirro goes, she brings the party.
Her elevated style should break the bank, but not for her
As previously mentioned, Jeanine Pirro has successfully broken into the world of fashion, but her personal style has always been up to par. She's even started her own segment on social media called "SHOESday," where every Tuesday she announces what kicks she's sporting under the news desk. In April 2025, she revealed in an Instagram reel that a stunning pair of baby pink Versace pumps made their way to the Fox sound stage. Viewers can't get enough of her looks, with one commenting, "Love your shoes, you always dress so pretty," while another wrote, "Love them! Pretty in PINK!! 💗"
Pirro's closet doesn't spread vastly beyond her footwear, as she also started an "outfit of the day" segment for her looks on Fox News' "The Five," on her social media back in October 2023. For the first post, she detailed that her all-green outfit comes from Chiara Boni (dress), Zara (pumps), and was accessorized by Yanina & Co. In December 2024, she posted another "OOTD" to TikTok in a stunning pantsuit, revealing that the blazer was from Dolce & Gabbana, her white button-up from Ralph Lauren, her slacks from Theory, and her kitten heels were from designer Manolo Blahnik.
She's dropped a bag for some once-in-a-lifetime vacations
As seen on "Life of Luxury with Judge Jeanine," Jeanine Pirro knows what she's talking about when it comes to vacationing in style, and with all that money in the bank, she absolutely will be taking her friends, family, herself, and even her pets on some outlandish trips. Remember when we mentioned that she flew to Italy solely to find inspiration for her home?
She ventured to Egypt in May 2014, soaking up the pyramids as seen in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Then, in the summer of 2023. She embarked on a trip to Capri with her daughter Kiki. In July 2024, Pirro embarked on a girls' trip to Portugal with three of her friends, posting a carousel to Instagram featuring them enjoying wine, seeing stunning architecture, just having a grand ole' time. Oh, what we'd give to be a fly on the wall during that vacation.