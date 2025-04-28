Judge Jeanine Pirro Has Such A Lavish Life

Judge Jeanine Pirro made history when she became the first woman to serve as a judge in Westchester County in 1990 and subsequently became the first female appointed as District Attorney in 1993. Since then, she has made waves by starting the first domestic violence unit in the country. Following her time in the courtroom, Pirro transitioned to media with her TV show, "Judge Jeanine Pirro," which aired from 2008 until 2011, later joining the Fox News lineup with "Justice with Jeanine Pirro," which ran for 11 years.

Pirro's expansive career had the upside of pumping lots of moola into her bank account, translating to her life and love of luxury. Pirro has acquired such expensive taste that, in 2023, she launched her first show outside of the world of law and politics, titled "Life of Luxury with Judge Jeanine," on Fox Nation. The premise follows Pirro around to some of the country's most refined and elevated hotels and resorts. Behind the scenes, her appreciation for the finer things in life can be seen from her multi-million dollar home, to the elaborate designer shoes she insists on wearing behind the news desk, all the way to her lavish vacations. Without further ado, let's explore all the intricacies of Jeanine Pirro's bountiful life.