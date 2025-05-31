Judge Jeanine Pirro Landed In A Major Legal Scandal Over Her Ex Husband's Rumored Affair

When matters of the heart get heated, tempers can flare and some people start to make poor decisions. This certainly seemed to be the case for Judge Jeanine Pirro, who has had a truly sad love life through the years. Jeanine found herself in hot water in 2006 while running for the office of attorney general of New York. As it turns out, because of her attempts to catch her then-husband, Albert Pirro, of having an affair, Jeanine may have inadvertently torpedoed her own political aspirations.

Pirro admitted in September 2006 that she was the subject of a federal investigation for alleged illegal wiretapping, the New York Post reported at the time. Apparently, transcripts of Jeanine's conversations with former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik were released, and detailed Jeanine's efforts to plant an illegal bug to record her husband's supposed affairs. The transcripts further revealed that Jeanine suggested that she herself could place the clandestine recording equipment on Albert's boat, which happened to be named Christie, in honor of Albert and Jeanine's daughter, adding an extra layer of gross awkwardness to the situation.

At the time the alleged wiretapping conversations went down, Pirro had been serving as the District Attorney of Westchester County and was seeking higher office. However, she expressed in the private conversations that she felt the office of attorney general was beneath her. Pirro blamed her husband, who had already been embroiled in some high-profile criminal scandals, for her not having already been elected governor of the Empire State. In the end, however, it was her own headline-grabbing actions that cost her an election.