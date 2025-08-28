Martha MacCallum's Ageless Glow Has Us Doing Double Takes At Her Husband

There's a somewhat flattering reason why Fox News' Martha MacCallum can't escape plastic surgery rumors. Her seemingly ageless beauty has a lot of people suspicious that she's taken at least one or two trips to a cosmetic surgeon. A major drawback of aging as gracefully as MacCallum, especially when you're in the spotlight, is that it's bound to spark plastic surgery speculation sooner or later. However, another downside to MacCallum looking like she's not aging is that she might inadvertently make her significant other look much older in comparison. This was the case in August 2025 when she posted an Instagram Story of herself and her husband, Daniel John Gregory.

Now, MacCallum is one of a few news anchors with really gorgeous husbands, which their photo-op together demonstrates. The businessman looked dapper while sporting a pink polo shirt, dark sunglasses, and a head full of gray hair that was styled enough to keep up with the rest of his fashion. Still, MacCallum was easily the star of the shot. Her skin had the same youthful glow as her slightly tousled blond hair, both of which were enhanced by the sunlight streaming through the window. We had to do a double-take when realizing how much younger she looked than her husband, and it's a reaction we're convinced the couple might get a lot. All in all, Gregory and MacCallum show the difference between simply looking good for your age and being age-defying.