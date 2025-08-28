Martha MacCallum's Ageless Glow Has Us Doing Double Takes At Her Husband
There's a somewhat flattering reason why Fox News' Martha MacCallum can't escape plastic surgery rumors. Her seemingly ageless beauty has a lot of people suspicious that she's taken at least one or two trips to a cosmetic surgeon. A major drawback of aging as gracefully as MacCallum, especially when you're in the spotlight, is that it's bound to spark plastic surgery speculation sooner or later. However, another downside to MacCallum looking like she's not aging is that she might inadvertently make her significant other look much older in comparison. This was the case in August 2025 when she posted an Instagram Story of herself and her husband, Daniel John Gregory.
Now, MacCallum is one of a few news anchors with really gorgeous husbands, which their photo-op together demonstrates. The businessman looked dapper while sporting a pink polo shirt, dark sunglasses, and a head full of gray hair that was styled enough to keep up with the rest of his fashion. Still, MacCallum was easily the star of the shot. Her skin had the same youthful glow as her slightly tousled blond hair, both of which were enhanced by the sunlight streaming through the window. We had to do a double-take when realizing how much younger she looked than her husband, and it's a reaction we're convinced the couple might get a lot. All in all, Gregory and MacCallum show the difference between simply looking good for your age and being age-defying.
How Martha MacCallum is able to look so much younger than her husband
What you probably wouldn't be able to guess from the photo is that Martha MacCallum and her husband, Daniel John Gregory, are nearly the same age. MacCallum was born in 1964 and is 61 in the picture. Meanwhile, Gregory was born in 1963 and is around 62 in the same photo. But that one year makes a world of difference between the couple, and we doubt it's entirely because of the makeup MacCallum wears. We've already seen what MacCallum really looks like without makeup, anyway, and it's not too much different from her more glamorous days.
However, the St. Lawrence University graduate has talked about having a very healthy and active lifestyle, and we wouldn't be surprised if that helped slow down her aging considerably. Apart from that, MacCallum's blond hair further adds to her spry aesthetic. Maybe if she went as gray as Gregory, the pair would look as close in age as they are. It's unclear if the New Jersey native dyes her hair or if it's just perpetually blond. If it's the former, maybe Gregory should try dyeing his hair blond, too, to see if it'd have the same effect on him.