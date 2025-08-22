Unfiltered Close-Up Of Trump's Botched Makeup Hints He's Ready To Quit & Take Karoline With Him

The White House may be on TikTok now, but surely no one is waiting for the eyebrow-raising account to post a Trump makeup tutorial. Regardless of whether you're a MAGA fanatic or a Trump hater, surely most of us can agree that the controversial president's beauty routine is a bit odd. Yet, his latest messy look was particularly bad — even for him.

On August 22, 2025, he visited The People's House: A White House Experience. He wore a red baseball cap with massive white text that said, "Trump was right about everything!" for the special occasion. But the attention-grabber was his makeup, which was particularly splotchy and unblended (see above). It caused his lower neck to look paler than his face, and his lips looked dry and neglected. Even his eyebrows appeared bushy and disheveled. And, not to be petty, but he wasn't wearing a tie as he usually does — a signal he might not have had the energy to put his typical Trump look together. It seems like he didn't even have the wherewithal to hide the fact that he's balding with his usual rat nest hairstyle — opting instead for the hat.

More than ever these days, Trump seems to be leaning into his beloved strategy of causing distractions to shift the public's focus away from subjects he doesn't like. Unfortunately for him, this garish hat was not enough to distract us from how haggard he looked.