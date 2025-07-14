Karoline Leavitt Leans Into Self Care As Her White House Career Becomes A Pressure Cooker

Before she became White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt was likely aware it would be stressful. Leavitt now has first-hand experience, and the pressure appears to be taking a toll. Leavitt's displayed anxious habits during briefings, like continually reaching for her hair. On social media, Leavitt's decision to repost a video about women and stress seemed like a red flag confession that she could be feeling overwhelmed. Soon after, Leavitt abruptly pivoted into mom life, immersing herself in a post about her son's birthday, perhaps as an attempt to leave job difficulties behind. Now, Leavitt's shifted strategies again, focusing on self-care.

The press secretary visited her home state of New Hampshire and stopped at Salon Pure. Leavitt posted a dramatic profile shot to her Instagram Story that showcased her hair looking even blonder, with freshly trimmed ends. The Salon also posted pics of Leavitt's updated 'do. "The best salon and the best stylist," Leavitt enthused on their post.

Based on her willingness to travel hundreds of miles from Washington, D.C. to get her hair done, Leavitt clearly is a fan. Unfortunately, although Leavitt's face was concealed and she wasn't tagged, she still couldn't escape her job completely, since snarky comments were made about the Trump administration's decision not to reveal further information regarding Jeffrey Epstein's court case. The issue doesn't appear to be going away for Leavitt any time soon, since she's had reporters grilling her about the situation, as well as angry social media users responding to her work-related posts on X.