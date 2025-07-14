Karoline Leavitt Leans Into Self Care As Her White House Career Becomes A Pressure Cooker
Before she became White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt was likely aware it would be stressful. Leavitt now has first-hand experience, and the pressure appears to be taking a toll. Leavitt's displayed anxious habits during briefings, like continually reaching for her hair. On social media, Leavitt's decision to repost a video about women and stress seemed like a red flag confession that she could be feeling overwhelmed. Soon after, Leavitt abruptly pivoted into mom life, immersing herself in a post about her son's birthday, perhaps as an attempt to leave job difficulties behind. Now, Leavitt's shifted strategies again, focusing on self-care.
The press secretary visited her home state of New Hampshire and stopped at Salon Pure. Leavitt posted a dramatic profile shot to her Instagram Story that showcased her hair looking even blonder, with freshly trimmed ends. The Salon also posted pics of Leavitt's updated 'do. "The best salon and the best stylist," Leavitt enthused on their post.
Based on her willingness to travel hundreds of miles from Washington, D.C. to get her hair done, Leavitt clearly is a fan. Unfortunately, although Leavitt's face was concealed and she wasn't tagged, she still couldn't escape her job completely, since snarky comments were made about the Trump administration's decision not to reveal further information regarding Jeffrey Epstein's court case. The issue doesn't appear to be going away for Leavitt any time soon, since she's had reporters grilling her about the situation, as well as angry social media users responding to her work-related posts on X.
Leavitt needs a plan for consistent stress relief
While Karoline Leavitt's trip to the salon likely provided a welcome respite from the daily grind, self-care is more comprehensive. For long-term stress relief, Leavitt will likely have to address more everyday aspects of her routine like sleep, diet, exercise, and family time.
Making adjustments like these can be time-consuming on its own, but Leavitt has already been taking steps in the right direction. For instance, the press secretary's reported that she gets 1-2 hours a night more sleep than she did during the 2024 election campaign. If she can add an additional hour or two, Leavitt will be on track for getting the CDC-recommended seven-plus hours of sleep every night. Between her job and parenting a one-year-old, it could be challenging. However, she can listen to her body's needs. "If you awaken refreshed and feel like you have the energy to get through your day, then I would worry less about the exact number of hours you're sleeping," Eric Zhou from Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep Medicine explained to Harvard Health Publishing.
Leavitt's also merged self-care activities to maximize her free time. For instance, Leavitt combines date nights with her husband with light exercise and spending time with her young son. "It's our safe place, our happy place, and so we spend a lot of time with the three of us at home or going out for walks and going out to dinner," Leavitt informed podcaster Kate Mackz.