Trump's Rat Nest Hairstyle Can't Hide The Fact He's Balding (& It Says It All About His Age)

There's certainly nothing new about Donald Trump's strange signature hairstyle. We've all watched Trump's hair transformation take place before our eyes over the years, and we've seen it culminate in his 70s being his worst hair decade yet. As of late, though, the classic Trump combover has taken a turn for the worse. And, based on the latest pic of him, that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.

We get it — when you're busy, it can be hard to do your hair every day. And, while we don't fully understand what it is Trump does to his hair or why, we can tell that it probably takes a fair bit of effort to get his coif into that particularly unique shape. So, if he doesn't always have time to get his whole intensive hair and makeup routine done, we can certainly relate. But the least you can do is run a brush through your locks, right? On Memorial Day, attorney Alina Habba posted a series of photos on Instagram, starting with a snap of Trump looking out the airplane window. The shot gave us a clear view of the side of his hair, and it's actually managed to look even messier than it normally does. Furthermore, we think this hairstyle is officially doing the exact opposite of what he wants it to do.