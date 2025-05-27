Trump's Rat Nest Hairstyle Can't Hide The Fact He's Balding (& It Says It All About His Age)
There's certainly nothing new about Donald Trump's strange signature hairstyle. We've all watched Trump's hair transformation take place before our eyes over the years, and we've seen it culminate in his 70s being his worst hair decade yet. As of late, though, the classic Trump combover has taken a turn for the worse. And, based on the latest pic of him, that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.
We get it — when you're busy, it can be hard to do your hair every day. And, while we don't fully understand what it is Trump does to his hair or why, we can tell that it probably takes a fair bit of effort to get his coif into that particularly unique shape. So, if he doesn't always have time to get his whole intensive hair and makeup routine done, we can certainly relate. But the least you can do is run a brush through your locks, right? On Memorial Day, attorney Alina Habba posted a series of photos on Instagram, starting with a snap of Trump looking out the airplane window. The shot gave us a clear view of the side of his hair, and it's actually managed to look even messier than it normally does. Furthermore, we think this hairstyle is officially doing the exact opposite of what he wants it to do.
This pic proves that it's past time for Trump to revamp his hairstyle
When zooming in on this pic of Donald Trump, it's difficult to put your finger on exactly what is going wrong with his hair. What is obvious, though, is that something is very wrong. Beyond the typical abnormalities we're used to seeing with his locks, in this photo, his hair looks to be tangled, knotty, and much messier than normal. And this adds to the weirdness of his everyday two-toned disaster 'do. Furthermore, it's easy to see that his hair is thinning here, and covering up his thinning hair is almost certainly one of the reasons he has this haircut in the first place.
Beyond the combover, it's clear to everyone that Trump dyes his hair a unique hue — likely in another attempt to look younger. He looks nearly unrecognizable with dark hair in throwback pics, which shows us just how unlikely it is that his current hair bears really any resemblance to his natural locks. Yet, it's safe to say that most people would agree that his hairstyle could use an update. If keeping his locks detangled and smooth is an issue, then getting a shorter cut with a less complicated styling process would definitely be a positive choice for him. Will he actually change his look? Probably not, but hey — maybe seeing this pic will give him a bit of a hair revelation.