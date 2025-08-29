Whatever Happened To Dawson Creek's James Van Der Beek?

James Van Der Beek starred as main character Dawson Leery for all six seasons of The WB's beloved teen drama "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003. Along the way, he shared the screen with the likes of Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams, and Katie Holmes. But now that it's been quite some time since Van Der Beek and the rest of the gang left Capeside behind, you may be wondering where the stars of "Dawson's Creek" are now — and whatever happened to the show's lead actor, in particular.

Although it took a little while before he joined the main cast of a TV show again, Van Der Beek actually kept pretty busy after "Dawson's Creek" wrapped. Between 2003 and 2013, he made appearances in a few episodes each of popular shows like "Criminal Minds," "One Tree Hill," and "How I Met Your Mother." It was also during the 2010s that Van Der Beek started to land those full-time small-screen roles again, including as a fictionalized version of himself in the Krysten Ritter-led ABC drama "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," and the short-lived "CSI" spin-off "CSI: Cyber." He's also appeared in a number of movies, such as Kevin Smith's 2001 comedy "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and its 2019 sequel, "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." Outside of his on-screen career, however, Van Der Beek has also had to contend with personal tragedy in recent years.