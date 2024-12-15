Tragic Details About James Van Der Beek

This article includes mentions of sexual assault and miscarriage.

Even after racking up dozens of other film and TV credits, James Van Der Beek will always be remembered as Dawson Leery from the hit '90s teen show "Dawson's Creek." It should therefore come as no surprise that Van Der Beek still gets asked about his breakout role in almost every interview.

What's more, he's even been confronted with some of his co-stars' success. "This Morning" talk show host Phillip Schofield once introduced the actor by listing his castmates' various accomplishments (yes, really), before wondering aloud what Van Der Beek has been up to. The actor took it in jest, responding, "I have been on television the last 20 years, just to let you know." (via BBC). Van Der Beek has also been plagued by a meme of Dawson crying after his girlfriend, Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), breaks up with him.

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Van Der Beek confessed the fame that accompanied the hit show became a little too much at times. Even now, the actor still struggles with hearing "I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole, or the "Dawson's Creek" theme song. "I was at a pharmacy in Philadelphia and it came on and I immediately went into a weird panic," he said. "I think it's tied to the pandemonium that accompanied that, for which there was no off button." While "Dawson's Creek" mania eventually cooled, things weren't suddenly smooth sailing. Van Der Beek has faced some tragic and challenging ups and downs throughout his life.

