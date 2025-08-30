Ariana Grande Was Never The Same After Her Divorce
Ariana Grande evolved once again after divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez. The two separated in 2023, and finalized their divorce in 2024. In that time, the Grammy winner has shown just how much she's changed thanks to the heartbreaking experience. Grande has clearly learned a few lessons in privacy since then. The "Sam & Cat" alum seemed much more open about her relationship when she and Gomez first started dating. Grande wasn't too shy after rumors surfaced that they were together back in 2020. The singer had Gomez star in her music video, "Stuck with U," that same year, where they flirted and danced with each other. After officially announcing their relationship on Instagram, they continued sharing some of their romantic moments on the social media platform for their fans to see.
However, Grande has taken a far more reserved approach to her dating life post-divorce. After her breakup from Gomez, sources claimed that she was seeing her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater in 2023. However, she and Slater wouldn't showcase their relationship in a music video. In fact, although there were signs she and Slater were dating, she didn't publicly speak about their relationship until almost a year later in 2024. Even then, she only did so to address her and Slater's controversial relationship timeline. After her marriage debacle, it looks like Grande preferred to keep the media at arm's length. And her divorce from Gomez likely played a role in this new attitude.
Ariana Grande doubled down on the very thing that might've hurt her marriage
There were already a few signs that Ariana Grande's marriage with Dalton Gomez wouldn't last before they officially separated. But according to reports that emerged in 2023, Grande's busy schedule might've played a role, especially when the actress had to move to England in order to shoot the 2024 feature "Wicked" and its sequel "Wicked: For Good." Insiders asserted that the physical distance between herself and Gomez, who remained in their California home, eventually took its toll on a relationship that was seemingly already on the rocks. But if that's the case, Grande has shown no signs of slowing down her career. In fact, after her divorce, she confided that she'd be dedicating the next decade of her life to acting.
The "Side to Side" artist revealed that acting was cathartic in a way that even music wasn't, which might indicate her divorce motivated her to delve deeper into her acting career than she had in the past. And it seemed like the perfect time to do so since she no longer had Gomez holding her back.