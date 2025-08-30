Ariana Grande Was Never The Same After Her Divorce

Ariana Grande evolved once again after divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez. The two separated in 2023, and finalized their divorce in 2024. In that time, the Grammy winner has shown just how much she's changed thanks to the heartbreaking experience. Grande has clearly learned a few lessons in privacy since then. The "Sam & Cat" alum seemed much more open about her relationship when she and Gomez first started dating. Grande wasn't too shy after rumors surfaced that they were together back in 2020. The singer had Gomez star in her music video, "Stuck with U," that same year, where they flirted and danced with each other. After officially announcing their relationship on Instagram, they continued sharing some of their romantic moments on the social media platform for their fans to see.

However, Grande has taken a far more reserved approach to her dating life post-divorce. After her breakup from Gomez, sources claimed that she was seeing her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater in 2023. However, she and Slater wouldn't showcase their relationship in a music video. In fact, although there were signs she and Slater were dating, she didn't publicly speak about their relationship until almost a year later in 2024. Even then, she only did so to address her and Slater's controversial relationship timeline. After her marriage debacle, it looks like Grande preferred to keep the media at arm's length. And her divorce from Gomez likely played a role in this new attitude.