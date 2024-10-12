Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Controversial Relationship Timeline, Explained

Ariana Grande and her new beau Ethan Slater may seem like a sweet and fun new couple upon first glance, but their relationship timeline is littered with drama. Of course, Grande's no stranger to having her love life scrutinized. The former Nickelodeon star has been linked to everyone from Big Sean to Mac Miller to Pete Davidson, and each relationship has made countless headlines. The headlines only continued when she struck up a romance with her "Wicked" costar.

"It definitely doesn't get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids," Grande said of the noise surrounding their relationship in a September 2024 Vanity Fair story. "Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. ... So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills."

Wondering why there was so much hubbub about the pop princess and the "SpongeBob SquarePants" actor getting together? Here is Grande and Slater's controversial relationship timeline explained.