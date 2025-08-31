The Cast Of The Gilded Age And Their Real-Life Partners

Like many period pieces, "The Gilded Age" demonstrates that marriage was regularly used for status and convenience, often orchestrated to climb the social ladder. And, like "Downton Abbey," "Bridgerton," and other similar drama series, the show has fans tuning in avidly to stay up to date on the familial, political, and romantic plot lines. In particular, a central story of Season 3 saw the outcome of Gladys Russell's arranged marriage to the Duke of Buckingham.

"For every generation, marriage is a crapshoot. Nowadays, we see much more of each other than they did in the 19th century," series creator Julian Fellowes told Deadline in June 2025. "We live together more, and we sleep together, and we do all of these things, but at the end, you don't really know the person you've married until you married them."

The truth about "The Gilded Age" is that, as convincingly as the cast portrays their roles, the actors have found their better halves for what seems to be the right reasons — as far as 21st century expectations go. "The modern world always likes to pretend that it deals with everything better than any previous generation, but you can't take the luck element out of marriage," Fellowes remarked.