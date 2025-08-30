Kimberly Guilfoyle's Complete Face Transformation Over The Years

At this point, you couldn't ignore Kimberly Guilfoyle if you wanted to. Over the years, she has become a fierce MAGA force you don't want to reckon with, commanding attention both on and off screen. But beyond her outspoken, proud-to-be MAGA presence, it's honestly the striking evolution of her face that probably has people talking most. From her early days, where she gave modeling a shot, to her feather-like lash extension and severely smokey-eyed makeup era, standing beside Donald Trump Jr. in every MAGA photo-op (the two separated in 2024), it's clear Guilfoyle doesn't like obscurity.

While she's never confirmed how she did it, she's had a complete face transformation that's seriously impossible to ignore. Her lips have become noticeably fuller, and her face overall looks far less natural than it once did, with expressions that don't quite move the way they used to. And let's be real, if she were to say it's simply due to her aging, we doubt many people would buy that.

We're just bummed because her natural beauty and image-making used to be her strong suit, but her current look is stirring the pot and sparks far more speculation than compliments and admiration—even her fans can't seem to help but comment on her photos, urging her to embrace a more natural appearance. Whether you love her or hate her, her face transformation is impossible for anyone to ignore.