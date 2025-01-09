Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Shady Dig At Gavin Newsom As Trump Launches Brutal Nickname

Kimberly Guilfoyle took to social media to burn her ex-husband Gavin Newsom, only she did so vicariously through president-elect Donald Trump. Newsom's been busy these past couple of days working to protect Californians from the fire that's been terrorizing the Golden State since January 7, 2025. However, Trump felt that Newsom, whose name has been everywhere since the president-elect's victory, could've done a lot more to rescue his state.

Advertisement

On his Truth Social, Trump claimed that Newsom rejected a document — which Trump called the Water Restoration Declaration — which he claimed would've allowed gallons of water to flow into several areas of California, some of which are succumbing to the raging wildfire. Trump claims that, by rejecting the proposal to preserve a species of fish, Trump believed Newsom made California vulnerable to this exact scenario. Additionally, he also admonished the governor's response to the fire as well, while calling Newsom by a disparaging colorful nickname. "As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can't wait till January 20th," Trump posted. Guilfoyle, who's very familiar with Newsom as she is his ex-wife, proudly reposted Trump's Truth Social comments for her own followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Newsom isn't shy about taking shots at Trump, either. There was once a time he even made an uncomfortable joke about Trump at the expense of his ex-wife Guilfoyle. This time, however, Newsom took the high road when responding to both on X, formerly known as Twitter. "There is no such document as the water restoration declaration — that is pure fiction. The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need," he wrote.