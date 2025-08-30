What Julianne Moore Looks Like Without Makeup

Julianne Moore's on-screen career goes all the way back to the 1980s, when she got her showbiz start in a few soap operas, including "The Edge of Night." As audiences have watched Moore's stunning transformation over the decades, she's also presented a refreshing take on getting older. "There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" Moore explained to As If Magazine (via ET). "No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is." To demonstrate how comfortable she is in her own skin, Moore showed off her natural face in an August 2025 Instagram post. Makeup free, Moore's glowing complexion illustrates the benefits of her commitment to sunscreen.

"This is a stunning 64 year old woman," remarked one commenter on Instagram. Moore's freckles were on full display in the photo, and it's a defining feature that the actor strives to highlight even when wearing cosmetics. "I like to be able to see the freckles in my skin, and color in my skin as well," Moore informed Vogue. As a children's author, Moore's even taken steps to encourage kids to celebrate their freckles with her "Freckleface Strawberry" books.

However, Moore's also acknowledged that self-acceptance took time. She's been candid about the difficulties of being in a career where her appearance is continually scrutinized. "Now I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde," Moore divulged to The Times.