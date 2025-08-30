What Julianne Moore Looks Like Without Makeup
Julianne Moore's on-screen career goes all the way back to the 1980s, when she got her showbiz start in a few soap operas, including "The Edge of Night." As audiences have watched Moore's stunning transformation over the decades, she's also presented a refreshing take on getting older. "There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" Moore explained to As If Magazine (via ET). "No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is." To demonstrate how comfortable she is in her own skin, Moore showed off her natural face in an August 2025 Instagram post. Makeup free, Moore's glowing complexion illustrates the benefits of her commitment to sunscreen.
"This is a stunning 64 year old woman," remarked one commenter on Instagram. Moore's freckles were on full display in the photo, and it's a defining feature that the actor strives to highlight even when wearing cosmetics. "I like to be able to see the freckles in my skin, and color in my skin as well," Moore informed Vogue. As a children's author, Moore's even taken steps to encourage kids to celebrate their freckles with her "Freckleface Strawberry" books.
However, Moore's also acknowledged that self-acceptance took time. She's been candid about the difficulties of being in a career where her appearance is continually scrutinized. "Now I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde," Moore divulged to The Times.
Makeup-free is Moore's go-to look
When it comes to her beauty routine, Julianne Moore seems to prefer skipping the cosmetics. "I never wear makeup, as you know," Moore admitted on a 2021 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "except when I'm on television." As evidence, there are numerous examples where Moore's gone makeup free, in addition to her August 2025 Instagram post. Moore shared her bare face in a casual photo from 2018 with her husband, Bart Freundlich. In July 2025, she also ditched the makeup in a post with her daughter, Liv Freundlich. As she kissed Liv's check and they both showed off their freckles, Moore demonstrated that her daughter has grown up to be her twin. Beyond family time, the actor's also gone makeup free while highlighting issues like gun violence.
Instead of makeup, Moore places her primary emphasis on skincare. In January 2023, the actor even did a video for Vogue where she went through her regimen step by step. "My skincare routine [has] gotten more and more complicated as I get older," Moore remarked. The actor relies on a mix of products, including specialized formulas that target her neck and around her eyes.
When she's not acting, Moore appears to enjoy time away from the spotlight, and she finds a makeup-free face helpful. "If I'm out in the world with all this stuff, really made up, I don't feel particularly armored. I feel like I'm asking everybody to look," Moore informed Document Journal in June 2025.