Julianne Moore Makes Aging Look Easy In These Makeup-Free Photos

Over the past four decades, Julianne Moore has become known for playing women in times of crisis and transition ("Can women even have midlife crises?" she famously asked in "Crazy, Stupid Love"). In reality, the A-list actor is all about living in the moment. "The older I get, the fewer ground rules I have about anything," she told Gotham Magazine, adding, "I really just want to be where I am." For Moore, that involves taking everything "one minute at a time" and not getting ahead of herself. This philosophy is helpful when it comes to aging, in particular.

Hollywood is notoriously harsh on female actors after they reach 30. According to The Washington Post, women in their 30s claim just 40% of top-billing roles. By their 40s, the number drops to a measly 20% ... At one point, even Meryl Streep was worried she'd lose out on projects. Unfortunately, anti-aging sentiments have trickled down from the big screen into the real world, affecting non-movie stars just as much as it does Hollywood insiders. Over 90% of cosmetic surgery patients are female-identifying.

Julianne Moore is all too familiar with how the film industry discriminates against women, and she's decided to embrace aging as something inevitable rather than shameful. Quite simply, "I think we should just stop talking about it," she told Gotham Magazine. Her all-natural approach is evident on her Instagram, where she posts plenty of make-up-free selfies.