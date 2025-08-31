RFK Jr.'s Stepdaughter Catherine Has Transformed Into A Stunning Beauty Queen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be a controversial politician who has questionable opinions about autism and vaccines, as well as being known as that guy who decapitated a dead whale so he could study it, but he's simply "Dad" to his six children from two different marriages. The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services also has a stepdaughter with third wife Cheryl Hines, named Catherine Young, who is an absolute beauty.
Scrolling through her Instagram, Catherine's account seems like most twentysomethings': filled with photos of her having fun with her friends and enjoying life. She's also posted several pics of her with her mom at events, as well as one with her dad, Paul Young. Who is notably absent from her feed is RFK Jr. He's been her stepdad since 2014, which means she was 10 years old when her mom married him. That's a long time to know someone, yet he is nowhere to be found on her page at first glance. While that doesn't necessarily mean anything, it's still interesting.
When she was little, Catherine appeared in two of her mom's movies: "RV" in 2006 and "The Grand" a year later, according to her IMDb page. Back in 2022, Hines shared on Instagram that she was sending her daughter off to college, though she didn't specify where. People reported that Catherine had joined a sorority.
Catherine seems to have a different relationship with her mom versus her stepdad
Catherine Young appears to be super close to her mom, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines. The duo actually went into business together in 2023, launching a self-care line called Hines+Young. "I am constantly inspired and amazed by my beautiful daughter, and so thrilled to start this journey together," Hines posted on Instagram. Unfortunately, the business closed in April 2025. "Our hearts are full of gratitude," Hines captioned a video about the closure. "Thank you for every order, every kind word, and every moment of support!"
As for her relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., she tends to keep that offline. While several of RFK Jr.'s kids voiced their support for their father when he decided to run for presidency, Young wasn't one of them. As mentioned earlier, he doesn't appear at first glance on her social media feed, while her mom and dad do. There is a photo (posted sideways) buried in a carousel from January 2025 that includes RFK Jr., but that's about it. There are many Kennedy family members who just don't get along with RFK Jr., but it's unclear what Young's relationship with her stepfather is.