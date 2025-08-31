RFK Jr.'s Stepdaughter Catherine Has Transformed Into A Stunning Beauty Queen

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be a controversial politician who has questionable opinions about autism and vaccines, as well as being known as that guy who decapitated a dead whale so he could study it, but he's simply "Dad" to his six children from two different marriages. The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services also has a stepdaughter with third wife Cheryl Hines, named Catherine Young, who is an absolute beauty.

Scrolling through her Instagram, Catherine's account seems like most twentysomethings': filled with photos of her having fun with her friends and enjoying life. She's also posted several pics of her with her mom at events, as well as one with her dad, Paul Young. Who is notably absent from her feed is RFK Jr. He's been her stepdad since 2014, which means she was 10 years old when her mom married him. That's a long time to know someone, yet he is nowhere to be found on her page at first glance. While that doesn't necessarily mean anything, it's still interesting.

When she was little, Catherine appeared in two of her mom's movies: "RV" in 2006 and "The Grand" a year later, according to her IMDb page. Back in 2022, Hines shared on Instagram that she was sending her daughter off to college, though she didn't specify where. People reported that Catherine had joined a sorority.