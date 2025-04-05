Few families in American history have had as much public controversy as the tragic Kennedy family. Though extremely wealthy, famous, and influential, the Kennedys have all experienced unbelievable heartbreak, and the scions have had to navigate their lives while bearing the weight of their widely recognized last name. As various branches of the family have grown and American politics have evolved, the dynamics between the Kennedys have changed, and one family member seems to be at the center of much of their infighting: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Colloquially known as RFK Jr., the son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of John F. Kennedy, has become the most prominent political figure the family has seen in decades thanks to a bid for president in the 2024 election and a subsequent appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services. And his words and actions have made him quite the topic of conversation.

Between RFK Jr.'s eyebrow-raising confessions to his controversial views on public health, the bureaucrat has become one of the most notorious members of his family. However, as controversial as he is among the American public, he's far more controversial among the Kennedys. Some seem to tolerate him; others can't stand him. Here are the Kennedy family members who just don't get along with RFK Jr.

