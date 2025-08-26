Melania Trump Finally Clocks In For Work As First Lady And It Couldn't Be More On Brand

Melania Trump has reported for duty, folks! The elusive first lady is generating headlines as she makes an unofficial return to the White House to head up the Presidential AI Challenge. Earlier this year, Melania seemed skeptical of artificial intelligence when she co-signed the Take It Down Act alongside her husband, President Donald Trump. The initiative, which was reportedly her brainchild, aims to protect people from having intimate images, videos, and AI deepfakes published on the internet without their consent. In her speech at the time, the former model decried AI as "digital candy for the next generation" (via Business Insider). Now, she's encouraging youngsters to give the fledgling technology a whirl to make the world a better place.

Melania's glaring White House absence came to a rather abrupt end when she spoke to the New York Post about her new endeavor on August 25, 2025. Apparently, she was inspired to take on the Presidential AI Challenge after releasing the audiobook for her bestselling memoir, "Melania," which sounds like it's being read by the first lady but, in reality, was created using AI mimicking her voice. "Creating my AI Audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and risks this new technology brings to American society," Melania explained. "The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilize this emerging technology."

The fact that the first lady had AI read her book instead of just doing it herself is on par with her modus operandi. Similarly, this new initiative will likely require very little effort, all the while teaching the next generation how to outsource their own to-do lists — something Melania is clearly an expert at doing.