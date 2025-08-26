Melania Trump Finally Clocks In For Work As First Lady And It Couldn't Be More On Brand
Melania Trump has reported for duty, folks! The elusive first lady is generating headlines as she makes an unofficial return to the White House to head up the Presidential AI Challenge. Earlier this year, Melania seemed skeptical of artificial intelligence when she co-signed the Take It Down Act alongside her husband, President Donald Trump. The initiative, which was reportedly her brainchild, aims to protect people from having intimate images, videos, and AI deepfakes published on the internet without their consent. In her speech at the time, the former model decried AI as "digital candy for the next generation" (via Business Insider). Now, she's encouraging youngsters to give the fledgling technology a whirl to make the world a better place.
Melania's glaring White House absence came to a rather abrupt end when she spoke to the New York Post about her new endeavor on August 25, 2025. Apparently, she was inspired to take on the Presidential AI Challenge after releasing the audiobook for her bestselling memoir, "Melania," which sounds like it's being read by the first lady but, in reality, was created using AI mimicking her voice. "Creating my AI Audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and risks this new technology brings to American society," Melania explained. "The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilize this emerging technology."
The fact that the first lady had AI read her book instead of just doing it herself is on par with her modus operandi. Similarly, this new initiative will likely require very little effort, all the while teaching the next generation how to outsource their own to-do lists — something Melania is clearly an expert at doing.
Melania seemingly prefers to stir the pot from behind the scenes
There's a reason Melania Trump's announcement about the Presidential AI Challenge gained so much attention — she's been largely absent from the White House since her husband retook office. In May 2025, several media outlets reported that the first lady had barely spent 14 days there thus far. She also notably failed to make an appearance during the reelection campaign, with Donald repeatedly trying (and failing) to explain away Melania's absence. As such, the former model will probably quietly disappear again soon following her latest announcement, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have a hand in what happens at the White House. After all, Melania has proven that she wears the pants in her marriage more than once.
And, according to sources who spoke to CNN, Donald Trump values her advice, previously revealing to journalists that Melania talked to him about the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Recently, it came to light that the first lady personally wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to consider the impact his own war is having, especially on children. It was then handed to Putin by Trump during their meeting in Anchorage. Melania did not accompany him, but her message still made it into the right hands.
A former White House official even divulged to The Telegraph that Melania is a "quiet force" behind the scenes and her motherly instincts are often the reason she feels the need to speak up. "I think she reacts to human suffering as a mom, without a policy or political filter, and shares her gut reaction with her husband," the official opined. And, as strange as it may sound to the rest of us, Donald sometimes listens to his wife.