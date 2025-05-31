Melania Trump Has Proved She Wears The Pants In Her Marriage With Donald More Than Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many argue that Melania Trump is wildly out of Donald Trump's league, and we're inclined to agree. Not only do the Trumps have a sizable age gap, but they don't seem to be in each other's presence all that much, and this is apparently mostly the first lady's doing. Melania has demonstrated on more than one occasion that she wears the pants in her marriage, and her devil-may-care attitude has continued into her husband's second presidential term. Word on the street is that, since Donald has re-entered the White House, the first lady has barely spent 14 days there. She had a good excuse for her prolonged absence from the presidential residence during her husband's first term — the couple's son, Barron Trump, was still going to school in New York at the time, and needed his mother's support.

Now, with Barron being an adult attending university, the first lady has run out of excuses (not that she's making them). In fact, she seems perfectly happy to pop in and out of her husband's life as she pleases. Of course, pundits are taking notice, with historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison telling the New York Times, "We haven't seen such a low-profile first lady since Bess Truman, and that's going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago."

Furthermore, an inside source confirmed to People that Melania has no future plans to play a more active role as first lady either. "She doesn't believe she has obligations in the political world," they claimed. "Anything she may do in this administration will happen if she has the time and interest to pursue it." Another source added, "[Melania] couldn't care less how she looks politically." Donald might be the commander in chief, but his wife is in charge of their marriage.