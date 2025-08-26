We Asked A Hair Expert Who Has The Worst Extensions In Trumpland

Thankfully, all hope is not lost for Kimberly Guilfoyle and her over-the-top extensions. Amber Renee offered a fix for the former prosecutor to help make everything look much more natural. All Guilfoyle needs to do is add "a little layering to blend the cut, some root lift for volume, and a softer wave to break up that blocky finish." Renee added, "With the right blending and tone match, her look could go from 'noticeable add-ins' to seamless, camera-ready glam." (You're welcome in advance, Kimberly!)

While Guilfoyle practically narcs on herself when it comes to her hair extensions, other people in Trumpland were inadvertently exposed by men with cameras. Back in December 2024, JD Vance took a photo of Melania and Donald Trump watching TV and posted it to X, formerly known as Twitter. The snapshot was taken with the Trumps' backs to Vance, giving viewers a prime view of the first lady's hair extensions prominently on display. Awkward.

A few months later, Donald accidentally did something similar to his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, when they attended the 2025 Super Bowl. A video captured from behind of Donald and Ivanka watching the game was posted to the official POTUS and White House Instagram accounts. These glaring hair extension fails will always haunt the Trump women, but at least they weren't chosen by a hair and wig expert as having the worst extensions.