We Asked A Hair Expert Who Has The Worst Extensions In Trumpland
The MAGA movement is all about big things: Big, beautiful bills; big age gap relationships; and big hair. The latter especially involves the women in Trumpland who love a good (or bad) hair extension. Many of them have rocked extensions, including Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kristi Noem. All of these women have dealt with hair extension blunders, but who's had the worst one? The List reached out to hair and wig expert Amber Renee to get her opinion about which person "wins" the award for Worst Extensions. Her answer is not exactly surprising.
She thought Guilfoyle's hair was the victor in that contest. People tend to get extensions to add volume and length to their hair fast, but Renee pointed out that not every piece is going to look amazing. "Her extensions usually look way too heavy at the ends compared to the flatter crown, which throws the whole balance off and makes them look super obvious under event lighting," Renee said. She's not wrong, since the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece has a history of her extensions looking ridiculously obvious — like when she celebrated Donald Trump's presidential election win in November 2024 and her Rapunzel-length hair stole the show.
At least Kimberly Guilfoyle's extension fails weren't exposed by someone else
Thankfully, all hope is not lost for Kimberly Guilfoyle and her over-the-top extensions. Amber Renee offered a fix for the former prosecutor to help make everything look much more natural. All Guilfoyle needs to do is add "a little layering to blend the cut, some root lift for volume, and a softer wave to break up that blocky finish." Renee added, "With the right blending and tone match, her look could go from 'noticeable add-ins' to seamless, camera-ready glam." (You're welcome in advance, Kimberly!)
While Guilfoyle practically narcs on herself when it comes to her hair extensions, other people in Trumpland were inadvertently exposed by men with cameras. Back in December 2024, JD Vance took a photo of Melania and Donald Trump watching TV and posted it to X, formerly known as Twitter. The snapshot was taken with the Trumps' backs to Vance, giving viewers a prime view of the first lady's hair extensions prominently on display. Awkward.
A few months later, Donald accidentally did something similar to his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, when they attended the 2025 Super Bowl. A video captured from behind of Donald and Ivanka watching the game was posted to the official POTUS and White House Instagram accounts. These glaring hair extension fails will always haunt the Trump women, but at least they weren't chosen by a hair and wig expert as having the worst extensions.