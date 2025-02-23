Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Real? 4 Times Her Extensions Were Ridiculously Obvious

Anyone who knows Kimberly Guilfoyle knows that there are quite a few fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging her to ditch moving forward. Yet, there's another detail about the political figure's signature style that is helping to make her look outdated and just plain tasteless: her over-the-top hair extensions. Guilfoyle has a very particular taste in beauty and fashion. She likes tight-fitting clothes and dark, heavy makeup. But, her hair adds quite a bit of tackiness to her overdone aesthetic, too.

If you're not convinced that her extra hair is such a bad thing, with a little photo-editing magic, we removed Guilfoyle's tacky extensions, and her hair looks so healthy without the fake mane. While we think a bob would totally transform Guilfoyle's look in a positive way, we'd be happy just to see her take out those extensions and opt for a medium-length blunt cut. It's safe to assume that Guilfoyle thinks she looks like someone with glamorous, flowing locks. In reality, though, the fake appearance of her extensions steals the show and completely overwhelms her. It's rare that Guilfoyle's hair looks natural or styled in a fresh way. Yet, there have been a few occasions when her extensions really stuck out like a sore thumb.

