Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Real? 4 Times Her Extensions Were Ridiculously Obvious
Anyone who knows Kimberly Guilfoyle knows that there are quite a few fashion and makeup mistakes we're begging her to ditch moving forward. Yet, there's another detail about the political figure's signature style that is helping to make her look outdated and just plain tasteless: her over-the-top hair extensions. Guilfoyle has a very particular taste in beauty and fashion. She likes tight-fitting clothes and dark, heavy makeup. But, her hair adds quite a bit of tackiness to her overdone aesthetic, too.
If you're not convinced that her extra hair is such a bad thing, with a little photo-editing magic, we removed Guilfoyle's tacky extensions, and her hair looks so healthy without the fake mane. While we think a bob would totally transform Guilfoyle's look in a positive way, we'd be happy just to see her take out those extensions and opt for a medium-length blunt cut. It's safe to assume that Guilfoyle thinks she looks like someone with glamorous, flowing locks. In reality, though, the fake appearance of her extensions steals the show and completely overwhelms her. It's rare that Guilfoyle's hair looks natural or styled in a fresh way. Yet, there have been a few occasions when her extensions really stuck out like a sore thumb.
When she looked like a mermaid gone wrong while cheering on Donald Trump's win
On November 12, 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Instagram to show off photos of her celebrating on Election Night. She sported classic Republican party red in the form of a skintight midi-length dress. She shared her excitement for Donald Trump's win in the caption, writing, "So blessed to be part of the greatest campaign and political comeback of all time. Now it's finally time to get this country back on track! THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" While Guilfoyle may have believed that the best was yet to come in Trump's second presidency, we could only hope that her hair extensions weren't a sign of what was to come in terms of her personal style.
Guilfoyle's extra-long extensions looked like a blanket covering the top half of her dress. Not only did her waist-length hair look too heavy, but the styling didn't help, either. Guilfoyle typically opts for a big, loose curl throughout the real and fake parts of her hair. On this occasion, though, her hair was a bit on the straighter side, which made the break between her hair and her extensions more obvious.
When her long locks seemingly got in the way during volunteering
Just a few days ahead of Election Day in 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle shared some photos of her helping out with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Guilfoyle wore black leggings, rubber boots, and a jacket — an outfit that was appropriate for a day of hard work outdoors. So, one would think that she would have worn a bun or ponytail to keep her hair out of her face. Of course, Guilfoyle rarely seems to sacrifice her love of her long, flowing locks enough to make any practical hairstyling choices.
Based on the photos, it seems that Guilfoyle's hair was hanging freely for the entirety of her help with relief efforts. It dangled all the way down to her waist and surely got in the way of what she had to do. When it comes to Guilfoyle's wardrobe and makeup, she seldom tailors how she looks to the occasion — often looking like she's ready for a night at the bar, regardless of what she's actually doing. Always wearing her long hair down in loose waves gives this same effect, and for certain work events or casual outings, a bun or high ponytail would make all the difference — even if she still can't part with her extensions.
Her out-to-dinner look that was totally over-the-top
Back in June 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle was photographed on a night out with her then-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. at Zuma restaurant. Since Don Jr. was sporting a suit and tie, Guilfoyle's preferred all-dressed-up look was actually apropos for this occasion. Still, she managed to make even this dress code look a bit on the tacky side. She wore a skin-tight minidress in a bold black and white pattern with white pumps and, of course, some very dark, dramatic makeup. The spotlight, however, was stolen by her way-too-long extensions.
Waist-length hair is definitely on the long side no matter who you are, but that doesn't mean that folks can't pull it off or even grow it naturally in some cases. That said, it's easy to imagine just how transformed Guilfoyle's entire look on this night out to dinner would have been with her natural hair flying solo.
When her way-too-long hair distracted from her whole look on the campaign trail
In October 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle was tagged in a group photo from the campaign trail. Despite there being four people smiling in the photo, it's difficult to focus on anything but Guilfoyle's long extensions. Her hair takes up about 50% of the length of her body from head to toe in this photo. That amount of hair is just a bit overwhelming for her frame. Yet, the styling in this particular photo makes it even worse, since it's easy to see multiple spots on the hair where some blunt ends would have looked much fresher and more natural.
Ultimately, it's tough to find a photo of Guilfoyle where her extensions aren't sticking out like a sore thumb. And, while extensions can add welcome length and volume to some people's hair, in Guilfoyle's case, the over-the-top mane just adds to her already overly fake, forced aesthetic. If the rumors that Guilfoyle hasn't been handling her split with Donald Trump Jr. as well as it seems are true, we can't think of a better way to open up a new chapter than with a classic post-breakup haircut.