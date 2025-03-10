Glaring Hair Extension Fails That Will Always Haunt The Trump Women
Being a Trump woman has its perks, like getting to attend lavish parties and hang out at the White House, but it also has its downside: zero privacy. If someone makes a fashion or cosmetic faux pas, pretty much the entire internet will know about it in less than 0.7 seconds. Which is why if a Trump is going to get plastic surgery or use hair extensions, everything better look flawless.
Unfortunately for women in President Donald Trump's inner circle, who seem to have cameras on them 24/7, a bad hair day can become a legitimate news story. People such as Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump have had their own hair extension fails inadvertently revealed by the men in their lives, and Kimberly Guilfoyle pretty much unmasks her own follicular shortcomings on Instagram regularly. There's nothing wrong with having hair extensions, but if you have millions of dollars to your name, maybe use some of that money to get some that actually look natural.
JD Vance accidentally exposed Melania Trump's hair extension fail
Being the first lady can be rough — especially if you're Melania Trump and trying to make a multimillion-dollar documentary without letting any political obligations get in the way. It's also exhausting having every little cosmetic faux pas plastered online for people to judge. That's what happened in December 2024.
While watching the New York Stock Exchange on TV with President Donald Trump, Melania was photographed from behind by Vice President JD Vance. "Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange. President Trump will lead a great American comeback!" Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. But no one was paying attention to that; they were hyper-focused on Melania instead. Yep, Vance mistakenly revealed Melania's hair extensions fail to millions of people. If anyone looked closely, they could see Melania's extensions channeling Queen's "I Want to Break Free" next to her actual hair.
However, many fans defended her, leaving comments on Instagram wondering what the big deal was. "We all got them," one person wrote, including three laughing emojis. "Omg so shocking!! God forbid," another person joked.
Donald Trump accidentally exposed Ivanka Trump's hair extension fail
You're seeing a pattern here, right? Trump women need to make sure their hair extensions are on point if they're going out in public with a man in President Donald Trump's inner circle. During the 2025 Super Bowl, POTUS attended the event with oldest daughter Ivanka Trump and grandson Theodore Kushner — wife Melania Trump was notably absent from this year's game. While most of the focus around the president was about his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, Donald accidentally brought unwanted attention to Ivanka and her hair extension fail.
Both the official POTUS and White House Instagram accounts shared a video showing father and daughter watching the game and clapping, but instead of seeing a sweet moment, all anyone could focus on was Ivanka's hair extensions making like "Mr. Brightside" and coming out of their cage.
In the video, fans could see where Ivanka's extensions clipped onto her actual hair — which is the complete opposite of what anyone wants when they decide to get hair extensions in the first place. Next time, maybe they shouldn't film Ivanka from behind, or at least let her approve the video before it goes out to millions of people online.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's extensions had a spotlight on them
While Kimberly Guilfoyle is technically not a Trump woman — though she could've been had Donald Trump Jr. married her instead of trading her in for a younger model, Bettina Anderson — she's still part of the MAGA inner circle. Guilfoyle had several hair extension fails in 2024. The point of hair extensions is for people to not realize you're wearing extensions, but Guilfoyle's have always been obvious.
For example, the time she was tagged in a photo on Instagram in October 2024 with Don Jr. on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump. In this case, the TV news anchor's never-ending mane is what sticks out instead of the other three people in the photo. Her longer-than-long locks completely dominated the snapshot, especially when her brunette hair was placed against her white dress. Rapunzel doesn't have anything on Guilfoyle, but the fake strands haven't been cut or styled enough to make them look remotely realistic.