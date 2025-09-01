Angelina Jolie's Downfall From Fame, Explained

In the '90s and early aughts, Angelina Jolie was pumping out multiple films a year. She became a fixture in pop culture with the portrayals of characters like the unconquerable Lara Croft and villainous Maleficent. Then, Jolie's love life eclipsed her career. The multihyphenate's divorce from Brad Pitt has likely accrued more headlines than any of her films from the last decade. What became tabloid fodder was a brutal life change for Jolie and her family, which she explains is the reason she needed to step back from Hollywood.

"We had to heal," she told WSJ of her family in December 2023. "There are things we needed to heal from." Jolie and Pitt, who share six children, filed for their contentious divorce in 2016, and it wasn't finalized until 2024. In those eight years, Jolie was seldom in the spotlight. "I needed to be home more with my kids," she told The Hollywood Reporter. Her films were few and far between within that hiatus, but Jolie wasn't stagnant. In 2023, she founded her sustainable fashion brand Atelier Jolie, which now stands as a brick-and-mortar shop in Manhattan's East Village.

Jolie isn't doing the day-to-day, in-person management, as she is still located in Los Angeles. But, she says, as soon as her youngest turns 18, she will flee the star-studded city. "I grew up in quite a shallow place," she told WSJ. "Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity."