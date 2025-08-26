Trump Eats Crow After Fox News Interrupts Broadcast To Share 'Not Hot' Taylor Swift's Big News
Donald Trump recently claimed that he'd made Taylor Swift "NO LONGER HOT" by saying that he hated her. That was at the beginning of August. And before the month was even over, Swift had her revenge. To start, Swift came out with a new album, announcing "The Life of a Showgirl" on Travis Kelce's podcast on August 13, and on August 26, she and Kelce confirmed that they're engaged via a set of Instagram photos posted on their respective pages. And Fox News, one of Trump's favorite networks, even stopped its broadcast to talk about Swift's engagement, per The Hill. In their coverage of the engagement, they apparently raved about the couple set to get hitched.
Sounds like they forgot that Trump doesn't like Swift. But it may have been that they knew that Trump was in the midst of a more than three hour long cabinet meeting, so he wasn't watching TV.
Some on social media thought the cut was hilarious. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "The news cutting Trump's cabinet meeting to cover Taylor's engagement. who's 'hot' now?"
Donald Trump's response to the news of Taylor Swift's engagement was off brand
In that cabinet meeting, which may have kept the president away from the television, Donald Trump was asked about what he thought about the news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were getting married. Given the aggressive tone of his Truth Social post from earlier in the month, reminding people that he hated Swift and calling her "not hot," we were surprised when he went with an unexpectedly polite and measured response.
"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck," via PBS News Hour.
This flip flop didn't go unnoticed on social media. One person quipped, "he won't be saying that after he realizes he isn't getting an invite." Another theory behind Trump's seeming change of tune was "he needs some good karma to overcome what he's dealing with, I guess," via X.