We Think We Know When Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift (And We Have Photo Proof)

Taylor Swift has been known to leave fans hints and clues as lead-ups to major announcements, like new albums and upcoming tours — a perfect example of this would be all the Easter eggs Swift included in her Eras Tour. Then came the not-so-subtle hints she had for fans to pay attention to a date that coincided with her announcing the upcoming release of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Later, when she popped onto Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Swift not only did an album cover reveal, but possibly dropped clues as to when Travis officially proposed to her.

Seen in a clip of the podcast that Swift and the "New Heights" page cross-posted to Instagram, her styling eerily matches that of the engagement announcement post she made on August 26, 2025. Notably she's wearing the same watch and silver bracelet, as well as boasting the same manicure as her podcast appearance. While there's many strange things about Swift's new album announcement, the fact that she possibly revealed the cover on the same day she got proposed to would topple the list.

As Swift and Travis — or "Your English teacher and your gym teacher," as Swift jokingly referred to their relationship in the engagement announcement — get ready to walk down the aisle, fans and family are excited to celebrate their future together.