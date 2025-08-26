We Think We Know When Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift (And We Have Photo Proof)
Taylor Swift has been known to leave fans hints and clues as lead-ups to major announcements, like new albums and upcoming tours — a perfect example of this would be all the Easter eggs Swift included in her Eras Tour. Then came the not-so-subtle hints she had for fans to pay attention to a date that coincided with her announcing the upcoming release of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Later, when she popped onto Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, Swift not only did an album cover reveal, but possibly dropped clues as to when Travis officially proposed to her.
Seen in a clip of the podcast that Swift and the "New Heights" page cross-posted to Instagram, her styling eerily matches that of the engagement announcement post she made on August 26, 2025. Notably she's wearing the same watch and silver bracelet, as well as boasting the same manicure as her podcast appearance. While there's many strange things about Swift's new album announcement, the fact that she possibly revealed the cover on the same day she got proposed to would topple the list.
As Swift and Travis — or "Your English teacher and your gym teacher," as Swift jokingly referred to their relationship in the engagement announcement — get ready to walk down the aisle, fans and family are excited to celebrate their future together.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up for what's next
From the start it was fairly clear that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce was different from that of her previous dalliances. Though many have called foul on the dynamic duo, with insiders claiming that the romance between Swift and Travis was far from perfect and others suggesting the couple is simply a public relations stunt, the timing of the engagement feels penciled into a tight schedule. With such big news arriving on the heels of her wildly successful Eras Tour and the announcement of her new album, it seems that the timing might actually be perfect for Swift. However, it might be a bit of a block for Travis, even if his family is ready to welcome Swift.
Earlier in 2025, Travis's parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, gave their thoughts on Swift joining the family, and much of it was glowing. Swift has a knack for bonding with the mothers of the men she dates, and it seems that Donna is more than likely over the moon to have her as a future daughter-in-law. Luckily, Swift's parents also seem to enjoy the Kelces, making this family affair a joyous one. Hopefully all this big news for the "Love Story" singer won't negatively impact Travis's upcoming NFL season. While it's certainly a good foot to start the new season on, being surrounded by such a dazzling amount of press and excitement could prove to be distracting to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. All eyes will be on him, and on the stands to see if his fiancee is in attendance.