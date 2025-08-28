How William & Kate Outclassed Meghan Markle With Response To Taylor Swift's Big News
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially revealed their engagement on Instagram on August 26, 2025. A crowd wasn't with the happy couple personally to give them a round of applause (that we could tell from the photos, anyway). However, several famous friends celebrated the occasion online — alongside millions of fans, of course — including members of the British royal family. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were two of the many celebrities who liked the Instagram announcement. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, also showed her support for Swift and Kelce. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales' response to the news looked much classier in comparison.
The beloved royals are highly selective with how they use social media. Most of William and Kate's Instagram posts focus solely on their royal duties and charitable endeavors, with occasional pictures of their adorable family interspersed throughout. The Waleses breaking their regular routine to give Swift a public shoutout comes off as much more authentic and personal than Meghan's reaction considering the former "Suits" star is usually way more active on social media than her in-laws, automatically making her support feel less special. Additionally, after Swift's engagement news slightly upstaged Meghan, the California native's thumbs-up feels more like damage control than anything else.
Taylor Swift seems much closer to William and Kate than Meghan Markle
The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to be genuinely friendly with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In fact, Prince William even memorably let loose at a Taylor Swift concert like any good Swiftie, much to the delight of the world. But beyond just being fans of her work, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and her husband-to-be have also spent time with the royal couple and their children. So, it's no wonder that their support of Swift's engagement isn't under a lot of scrutiny. But Meghan Markle doesn't seem nearly as close with the pop star in comparison — if they even get on well at all.
There was already gossip that the Duchess of Sussex felt outshone by the singer when Swift revealed she was releasing a new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The announcement came around the same time a trailer for Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" dropped, which she reportedly didn't appreciate. If that wasn't bad enough, there was a rumor about Meghan trying and failing to meet the "Bad Blood" hitmaker backstage during her Eras tour.
Unfortunately, as an insider confided to NewsNation, "She wanted to meet Taylor and get a picture with her [...] but was denied and told, 'Taylor is on vocal rest.'" It's hard to imagine Swift rejecting William and Kate in the same manner (just check out the backstage pic above, from another tour stop!). With all that in mind, liking the engagement post may end up becoming another of Meghan's most awkward moments once enough time passes.