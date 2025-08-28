How William & Kate Outclassed Meghan Markle With Response To Taylor Swift's Big News

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to be genuinely friendly with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In fact, Prince William even memorably let loose at a Taylor Swift concert like any good Swiftie, much to the delight of the world. But beyond just being fans of her work, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and her husband-to-be have also spent time with the royal couple and their children. So, it's no wonder that their support of Swift's engagement isn't under a lot of scrutiny. But Meghan Markle doesn't seem nearly as close with the pop star in comparison — if they even get on well at all.

There was already gossip that the Duchess of Sussex felt outshone by the singer when Swift revealed she was releasing a new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The announcement came around the same time a trailer for Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" dropped, which she reportedly didn't appreciate. If that wasn't bad enough, there was a rumor about Meghan trying and failing to meet the "Bad Blood" hitmaker backstage during her Eras tour.

Unfortunately, as an insider confided to NewsNation, "She wanted to meet Taylor and get a picture with her [...] but was denied and told, 'Taylor is on vocal rest.'" It's hard to imagine Swift rejecting William and Kate in the same manner (just check out the backstage pic above, from another tour stop!). With all that in mind, liking the engagement post may end up becoming another of Meghan's most awkward moments once enough time passes.