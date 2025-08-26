Taylor Swift's Engagement News Slyly Upstages Meghan Markle & We Think There's A Feud Brewing

On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced on Instagram they were engaged. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the carousel. If you'll notice, Markle had zero to do with the engagement. Yet the Duchess of Drama somehow found a way to make Swift and Kelce's happy news all about her.

Season 2 of Markle's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" also premiered on August 26. The two events aren't connected, but we bet Markle is annoyed about all the press the couple is getting now instead of her show. This theory stems from the fact that the mother of two was reportedly upset that another thing Swift did overshadowed what Markle felt like was her moment. Both the release of the trailer for "With Love, Meghan" and Swift's new album announcement on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" happened around the same time.

"Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter. "Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan's convinced it wasn't just bad luck." Another source said that Swift stole all the attention away from Markle.