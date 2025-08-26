Taylor Swift's Engagement News Slyly Upstages Meghan Markle & We Think There's A Feud Brewing
On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced on Instagram they were engaged. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the carousel. If you'll notice, Markle had zero to do with the engagement. Yet the Duchess of Drama somehow found a way to make Swift and Kelce's happy news all about her.
Season 2 of Markle's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" also premiered on August 26. The two events aren't connected, but we bet Markle is annoyed about all the press the couple is getting now instead of her show. This theory stems from the fact that the mother of two was reportedly upset that another thing Swift did overshadowed what Markle felt like was her moment. Both the release of the trailer for "With Love, Meghan" and Swift's new album announcement on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" happened around the same time.
"Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter. "Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan's convinced it wasn't just bad luck." Another source said that Swift stole all the attention away from Markle.
People on X feel like Meghan is full of herself
If Taylor Swift had dropped a trailer for her own Netflix series around the same time as the trailer for "With Love, Meghan" premiered, then maybe we could see the connection. But Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" was a studio album. Markle may always want to be in the news, according to a source who spoke with Rob Shuter, but expecting everyone else to hold off on sharing their accomplishments just to placate her feelings seems a tad extreme.
People on X, formerly known as Twitter, want Markle to stop that nonsense thinking. "The timing of both was coincidental, and the focus on Taylor's massive announcements naturally drew more attention," one user tweeted. "For Meghan to put herself in the same caliber as Taylor is laughable. You're not even remotely close."
On the same day the pop star got engaged, another netizen poked the bear about a possible feud between the two women, joking that Swift "did it AGAIN" and pushed Markle out of the news cycle. This is not some kind of modern-day Lindsay Lohan/Hilary Duff feud, where the starlets each crashed the other's movie premiere out of spite. The timing seems purely coincidental.
There's another major possibility why Meghan's show isn't getting as much love as Taylor's news
Considering that there were numerous moments on Season 1 of "With Love, Meghan" that rubbed people the wrong way, it's also possible that's why news wasn't as big as she wanted for the second season. If fans aren't loving the stuff a celebrity is putting out, then it's not a big mystery why they may not come back for more.
Moreover, Swift didn't create a major schism in the royal family like the Duchess of Sussex did when she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, chose to ditch their royal duties and leave the monarchy for sunny California. Actions have consequences, and some are still super upset with the couple for doing what they did — especially William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The future king and queen aren't interested in accepting Prince Harry and Markle's olive branch willy-nilly. They want an apology for all the drama their actions have caused the royal family.
So, Markle may reportedly be annoyed with Swift for upstaging her twice, but the future Mrs. Travis Kelce isn't the person she should be pouring her energy into — that honor should probably go to her in-laws.