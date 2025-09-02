Donald Trump's Alleged Jealousy Toward Son Barron Doesn't End With His Height

Donald Trump's broken-record comments on Barron Trump's height have always spoken volumes. Even when talking about his son's towering height with pride, the real estate mogul can't seem to hide the envy brewing just under the surface. Donald has admitted that he doesn't even like taking pictures standing next to Barron, andwhile he might've been joking, his quip added more weight to claims that he has legitimate problems being photographed with anyone taller than him. Apparently, this included his own son. However, his jealousy toward the New York University student might not stop there.

Trump on Melania's letter to Putin: "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody including me. But she loves her son ... it was a beautiful letter. It was very well received by him [Putin]." pic.twitter.com/lKM82ujd8y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office in August 2025, Donald made it clear who his wife, Melania Trump, cares about the most. "She's got a great love of children. She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," Donald said in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Donald's strange comment verified our suspicions about their relationship. Sure, he laughed off the remark, but the dissatisfaction in his voice suggested his words came from a real place.