Donald Trump's Alleged Jealousy Toward Son Barron Doesn't End With His Height
Donald Trump's broken-record comments on Barron Trump's height have always spoken volumes. Even when talking about his son's towering height with pride, the real estate mogul can't seem to hide the envy brewing just under the surface. Donald has admitted that he doesn't even like taking pictures standing next to Barron, andwhile he might've been joking, his quip added more weight to claims that he has legitimate problems being photographed with anyone taller than him. Apparently, this included his own son. However, his jealousy toward the New York University student might not stop there.
Trump on Melania's letter to Putin: "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody including me. But she loves her son ... it was a beautiful letter. It was very well received by him [Putin]." pic.twitter.com/lKM82ujd8y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025
While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office in August 2025, Donald made it clear who his wife, Melania Trump, cares about the most. "She's got a great love of children. She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," Donald said in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Donald's strange comment verified our suspicions about their relationship. Sure, he laughed off the remark, but the dissatisfaction in his voice suggested his words came from a real place.
Barron Trump's living situation with his parents won't be helping Donald Trump's jealousy
Donald Trump's living situation with his family changed drastically when he was reelected for his second term as president. When he moved back in to the White House in January 2025, Melania didn't move in with him, at least not full-time. The first lady of the U.S. asserted that she'd be dividing her time between the White House, New York, and her and Donald's residence in Palm Beach. She kept her word, putting so much distance between herself and her husband that some started wondering where she'd vanished to. Likewise, Melania also hinted that Barron Trump had no interest in living in the White House with his dad. It later turned out that Barron preferred to live close to his school in New York, where he stayed at Trump Tower.
This arrangement allowed Melania to keep a much closer eye on her son and ensure his well-being. "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her," an insider told The Mirror. "She always knows where he is and what he's doing." This level of attention may be good for Barron, but it might also be bad for Donald's ego, especially if he's as bitter as he sounds about his wife's motherly love.