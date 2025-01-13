Melania Trump Hints That Barron Has No Interest In Living In The White House

Life in the White House may get a little lonely at times for President-elect Donald Trump after he settles in on January 20, 2025. Though he'll certainly have the consistent company of his staffers and other White House personnel, incoming first lady Melania Trump indicated she and Barron may have a less frequent presence in the presidential home.

In Barron's case, Melania said he's more than welcome to return and can bring friends if he'd like. "I think he will come and visit, yes," she told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" on January 13, 2025. "I feel that children we have them feel they are like 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them. And then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron's yes and no and what he likes to do, where he would like to be."

Though it was previously speculated Melania would not return to the White House, and instead remain with Barron in New York City, she's since discussed her intentions of joining Trump in Washington D.C. That doesn't mean she'll always be around to keep her husband company, however, as Barron's life and the family's other residences may require her attention. "I will be in the White House," she said on "Fox & Friends." "And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."

