The SNL Host That Ruffled Feathers Even More Than Donald Trump

When Donald Trump hosted "Saturday Night Live" in November 2015, it became a behind-the-scenes disaster, and executive producer Lorne Michaels faced a cast uprising in protest to the decision. According to author Susan Morrison's biography of Michaels, "Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live," many cast members felt alienated by the divisive politician's presence, and felt that having him on was a low-key endorsement of his candidacy. The episode itself was poorly reviewed, and there was a great deal of backlash that followed.

However, as contentious as Trump's appearance on the long-running sketch series was, it was Trump's former-BFF-turned-bitter enemy Elon Musk who proved to be an even more difficult, distracting, and divisive host, when he helmed an episode in May 2021. Former cast member Beck Bennett sat down for an interview with the Daily Beast's entertainment podcast, "The Last Laugh" in August 2025, and dished on the differences between Trump's controversial time hosting and Musk's disastrous involvement.

According to Bennett, Trump would take phone calls in the middle of rehearsals and read-throughs and didn't like taking notes or being corrected, even though he struggled to read from cue cards. However, the future president "was just kind of loafing around," Bennett recalled. "It was just a lot to have him there. But he wasn't particularly awful beyond that. The same could not be said for Musk. As the former "SNL" star recalled, the Tesla CEO and billionaire was "a lot more offensive" for a whole slew of reasons.