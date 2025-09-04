Side By Side Photos Show How Much Monica Lewinsky Has Transformed (& She Look Great)

The untold truth of Monica Lewinsky is that she's only gotten more stunning, and it's the ultimate payback. There are signs her affair with former president Bill Clinton was more traumatic than she let on, especially since she was made fun of for the scandal. The activist's looks and weight were particularly scrutinized by the media, which she's confided had a negative impact on her mental health. However, as she's gotten older, Lewinsky has found herself in a much healthier emotional state.

Monica Lewinsky Then vs Now pic.twitter.com/DnCaOEsInU — Jaime (@jamessss1025) February 27, 2025

In fact, whereas some might go through a crisis at the idea of aging, she embraced the change when she turned 50. So much so, she seemed more excited about her 50s than she was about her 30s and 40s. "Turning 40 was awful. I was dreading turning 50, and instead, my 49 was amazing, and it was just a great year of acceptance," Lewinsky said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "There's so much freedom in being comfortable in who you are as a woman." But apart from simply being happier in her 50s, Lewinsky's photos proved that she's aging like fine wine, which also might've helped her transition into a new decade. However, these side-by-side pics help us appreciate just how jaw-dropping her transformation really was.