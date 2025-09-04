Side By Side Photos Show How Much Monica Lewinsky Has Transformed (& She Look Great)
The untold truth of Monica Lewinsky is that she's only gotten more stunning, and it's the ultimate payback. There are signs her affair with former president Bill Clinton was more traumatic than she let on, especially since she was made fun of for the scandal. The activist's looks and weight were particularly scrutinized by the media, which she's confided had a negative impact on her mental health. However, as she's gotten older, Lewinsky has found herself in a much healthier emotional state.
In fact, whereas some might go through a crisis at the idea of aging, she embraced the change when she turned 50. So much so, she seemed more excited about her 50s than she was about her 30s and 40s. "Turning 40 was awful. I was dreading turning 50, and instead, my 49 was amazing, and it was just a great year of acceptance," Lewinsky said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "There's so much freedom in being comfortable in who you are as a woman." But apart from simply being happier in her 50s, Lewinsky's photos proved that she's aging like fine wine, which also might've helped her transition into a new decade. However, these side-by-side pics help us appreciate just how jaw-dropping her transformation really was.
Monica Lewinsky's new look isn't just due to slimming down
Monica Lewinsky had been feeling insecure about her size since she was a teenager. However, she took more serious steps towards slimming down in her adult years. Although she'd been getting thinner around that time, her progress was at its most astonishing when comparing a younger Lewinsky to her older self. In a pic she took at the GQ Men of the Year awards in 2002, it's clear that Lewinsky was definitely taking care of her body. However, a 2025 pic Lewinsky took at the Gracie Awards gala showed how much more toned and thinner she'd become in her 50s.
However, Lewinsky didn't just benefit from having a fitter body. Unlike in the 90s and 2000s, when Lewinsky often wore her hair in bouncy dark curls, her older counterpart's hair flows a bit straighter while still maintaining some of her signature curls. She's also been experimenting with a brighter brown hue for her 'do that makes her facial features seem softer overall. But perhaps the biggest change is the confidence the Beverly Hills native radiated in her 50s that she lacked in her older photo. A wiser and more seasoned Lewinsky just wore her skin a lot more comfortably, which was the best thing that could have happened for her look.