Telltale Signs Monica Lewinsky's Bill Clinton Affair Was More Traumatic Than She Let On

Back in 1998, the world was rocked by the news that then president Bill Clinton had an affair with young White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Once Lewinsky met Clinton, she developed a crush, and the months-long affair would finally come to light and led to an impeachment trial for Clinton; he was acquitted. The scandal continued to plague Lewinsky's personal life, and Lewinsky was even diagnosed with PTSD from everything that happened. Even though it's been over 20 years, this moment in time seems like it has continued to shape Lewinsky's life and mindset.

At the time, Lewinsky found herself the butt of many jokes, and she also found it hard to get a job in the U.S. with all the stigma and attention surrounding her. The whole situation, as she put it in Vanity Fair, made her life "into a living hell."

We can see clues in Lewinsky's social media posts to this day that seem to be undeniably about, at least in part, the trauma that came with the scandal. One example was from May 1, 2025, Lewinsky posted on Instagram, "a woman who has been destroyed a thousand ways knows a thousand ways to rebuild herself." And in an Instagram story from June 2025, she wrote "ehhh, sorry Gen X!" on her Instagram Story over a post that said, "the nervous system doesn't separate the 'personal' from the 'political'. Generations carry in their bodies the weight of politics and history, often unconsciously."