Monica Lewinsky Photos That Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Hillary)

It's been decades since Monica Lewinsky's life was forever altered by her nearly two-year-long affair with Former President Bill Clinton, which was exposed to the world in 1998. The former White House intern's life following the Clinton scandal was filled with tragedies, predominantly due to the brutal shaming and harsh scrutiny she received from the public and press alike in the years that followed. Not only did Lewinsky struggle with her mental health, but she also racked up a staggering amount of legal debt, resulting in her being in dire financial straits for a while. While the affair ultimately did not end up breaking Bill and his wife Hillary Clinton's marriage, the hurt and devastation it caused to their respective families and loved ones have become Lewinsky's greatest regret in life.

Fortunately, by age 50, Lewinsky felt like she'd finally got her long-awaited redemption arc. "It's a long journey from '98. [...] I'm grateful. I'm really grateful for where things are now," she remarked during a 2023 "Today" show appearance. A major part of the reason her 40s were "the best decade for [her]" thus far was that the former White House intern finally got to participate in telling her own story as a hands-on producer on "Impeachment: American Crime Story" (in which Lewinsky is played by Beanie Feldstein) and, thankfully, the response from younger viewers was sympathetic. "I was so overwhelmed with gratitude in that people see me for my true self now; that I have been able to find a purpose to my past; that my narrative has been revisited, and I was able to reclaim it, in large part from younger generations," she shared. But Lewinsky hasn't just been thriving in terms of her career — time has been incredibly kind when it comes to her appearance too.