Katrina Campins' Plastic Surgery Rumors Get Boosted By Throwback Pic With Melania Trump

Back in 2005, Katrina Campins confessed that she hated the way she looked when watching herself on "The Apprentice." But the real estate mogul has clearly made an effort to make sure she never felt that way on television again. It's a good thing, too, since Campins has spent a lot of time in front of the camera, hosting her own show since then. She had especially become a familiar presence on Fox News, where the University of Miami graduate never looked anything less than glamorous.

However, it seems that she completed her transformation by following the Mar-A-Lago face trend. Campins is occasionally seen rocking the type of makeup that other Republican women like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump have been known to wear. The problem with this style upgrade was that Campins looked more like President Donald Trump's worst lawyer than she looked like herself. So much so that it's gotten harder to tell that the Campins on Fox News and the Campins on "The Apprentice" are the same person. An old pic the Florida native posted on her Instagram was a reminder of how much she's changed over the years. Smiling alongside Melania Trump, a younger Campins was so different that the photo was bound to send plastic surgery rumors into overdrive.