Katrina Campins' Plastic Surgery Rumors Get Boosted By Throwback Pic With Melania Trump
Back in 2005, Katrina Campins confessed that she hated the way she looked when watching herself on "The Apprentice." But the real estate mogul has clearly made an effort to make sure she never felt that way on television again. It's a good thing, too, since Campins has spent a lot of time in front of the camera, hosting her own show since then. She had especially become a familiar presence on Fox News, where the University of Miami graduate never looked anything less than glamorous.
However, it seems that she completed her transformation by following the Mar-A-Lago face trend. Campins is occasionally seen rocking the type of makeup that other Republican women like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump have been known to wear. The problem with this style upgrade was that Campins looked more like President Donald Trump's worst lawyer than she looked like herself. So much so that it's gotten harder to tell that the Campins on Fox News and the Campins on "The Apprentice" are the same person. An old pic the Florida native posted on her Instagram was a reminder of how much she's changed over the years. Smiling alongside Melania Trump, a younger Campins was so different that the photo was bound to send plastic surgery rumors into overdrive.
Katrina Campins used to look like a different person
Katrina Campins looked like yet another woman in Donald Trump's inner circle that looked like Melania Trump in their snap together. Paying tribute to the First Lady of the U.S. with the Instagram post, Campins wrote in her caption, "Her poise, class, intelligence and beauty are undeniable, but it is her role as a mother that I admire the most. This is the First Lady we need back in the White House." The statement was ironic considering that Campins could've easily come off as Melania's daughter in the pic. However, the "Mansion Global" host's nose kept her from becoming the former model's complete twin.
Campins' nose seemed more distinct when she was younger. It was clearly larger and sharper than Melania's, but fit her face nicely. However, it might also be the biggest indicator that she's had cosmetic work done. After her transformation, Campins' nose appeared to have become more refined and smaller. Additionally, Campins' lips seemed slightly less puffy back then. Considering that getting lip fillers is another popular beauty trend among some Trump women, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Campins gave in to the fad to fit in more.