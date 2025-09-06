Melania Trump Will Never Live Down This Inappropriate Fashion Choice
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey swept through Houston and around 13 million people were affected, with hundreds and thousands of people losing everything overnight. Homes were swept away, many lives were lost, and families were forced to leave everything behind with nothing in hand. Now picture this: Melania Trump leaving the White House for the Air Force One flight en route to Houston in a pair of glossy black Manolo Blahnik stilettos, that usually retail for nearly $1,000.
While Texans waded through waist-deep flood waters in search of dry shelter, the First Lady of the United States of America was spotted in designer pumps which would have been much better suited for a gala than a disaster zone. Many media outlets like USA Today rushed to defend the first lady, that it was simply her personal style and love for high heels. But, honestly? While we understand she lives a lavish life, her Manolos were just the beginning of her out-of-touch fashion choices in the aftermath of a catastrophic disaster.
On both her first and second visit, aides of the White House were spotted carrying Louis Vuitton luggage sets to the Air Force One aircraft. And despite all of the social media consternation her poor choices caused, Melania returned to Houston in December donning a rag & bone puffer jacket that retails for more than a $1,000. In a time where Americans needed empathy, the First Lady's love for luxury accessories and designer outerwear sent an unmistakably tone-deaf message.
When Melania's fashion took a backseat
After the unforgettable Manolos moment went viral on social media, the world kept tabs on Melania Trump when she returned to the White House for her husband's second-term presidency. From her absence in the White House to her extensive, expensive jewelry collection, every choice is up for debate. Once the public realized just how out of touch a billionaire's wife could be, attention turned to how she would present herself during her latest term as FLOTUS.
She definitely got the memo the second time around. When she visited the disaster zone in Kerrville in July of 2025 where more than 100 lives were lost, she boarded Marine One sporting a pair of Converse. There wasn't a trace of flashy bling, and the outfit was understated and practical. It aligned completely with the gravity of the situation.
Shortly after arriving, Melania was gifted a charm bracelet from the campers of Camp Mystic to honor their fellow campers who had lost their lives in the flooding. Not only did she gratefully accept it, she even wore it during the press conference. "I met beautiful young ladies who gave me this special bracelet from the camp in honor of all the little girls who lost their lives ... I will be back I promised them. I pray for them and am giving them my strength and love," she told the press. Props to Melania for reading the room and adjusting appropriately.