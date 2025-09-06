Melania Trump Will Never Live Down This Inappropriate Fashion Choice

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey swept through Houston and around 13 million people were affected, with hundreds and thousands of people losing everything overnight. Homes were swept away, many lives were lost, and families were forced to leave everything behind with nothing in hand. Now picture this: Melania Trump leaving the White House for the Air Force One flight en route to Houston in a pair of glossy black Manolo Blahnik stilettos, that usually retail for nearly $1,000.

While Texans waded through waist-deep flood waters in search of dry shelter, the First Lady of the United States of America was spotted in designer pumps which would have been much better suited for a gala than a disaster zone. Many media outlets like USA Today rushed to defend the first lady, that it was simply her personal style and love for high heels. But, honestly? While we understand she lives a lavish life, her Manolos were just the beginning of her out-of-touch fashion choices in the aftermath of a catastrophic disaster.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

On both her first and second visit, aides of the White House were spotted carrying Louis Vuitton luggage sets to the Air Force One aircraft. And despite all of the social media consternation her poor choices caused, Melania returned to Houston in December donning a rag & bone puffer jacket that retails for more than a $1,000. In a time where Americans needed empathy, the First Lady's love for luxury accessories and designer outerwear sent an unmistakably tone-deaf message.