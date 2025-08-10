The Most Expensive Jewelry Melania Trump Owns

Melania Trump has had a stunning transformation. The famous figure first came on the scene as a model, and after marrying Donald Trump, one of the richest men in America, she became a socialite and a mother, and eventually, first lady of the United States. Melania has also had a stunning style transformation. While Melania has always worn expensive outfits, she's gone from favoring slinky, trendy pieces that served as a sign of the times and her profession to timeless pieces that have defined her first lady fashion sense. Through it all, though, something else about Melania's style hasn't changed: She loves luxury jewelry.

Luckily for Melania, she can afford to buy about any piece of jewelry she wants, and it's been that way for decades. After years of having access to the best jewelers money can buy, the first lady has amassed one heck of a collection, and each piece boasts prices that'll make heads spin. Here are the most expensive pieces of jewelry Melania Trump owns.