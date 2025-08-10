The Most Expensive Jewelry Melania Trump Owns
Melania Trump has had a stunning transformation. The famous figure first came on the scene as a model, and after marrying Donald Trump, one of the richest men in America, she became a socialite and a mother, and eventually, first lady of the United States. Melania has also had a stunning style transformation. While Melania has always worn expensive outfits, she's gone from favoring slinky, trendy pieces that served as a sign of the times and her profession to timeless pieces that have defined her first lady fashion sense. Through it all, though, something else about Melania's style hasn't changed: She loves luxury jewelry.
Luckily for Melania, she can afford to buy about any piece of jewelry she wants, and it's been that way for decades. After years of having access to the best jewelers money can buy, the first lady has amassed one heck of a collection, and each piece boasts prices that'll make heads spin. Here are the most expensive pieces of jewelry Melania Trump owns.
Melania Trump's first engagement ring has increased in value
Melania Trump and Donald Trump got engaged in 2004, and Donald used quite the ring to pop the question. While reports (including one from Donald himself) about the exact price varied at the time, the general consensus is that the retail value of the flawless 12-carat diamond ring was $1.5 million. Because well-maintained diamonds increase in value, about 20 years later, the ring was reported to be worth about $4 million, and it stands to only become more valuable.
Melania Trump's second engagement ring is also worth millions
Melania Trump doesn't just have one engagement ring. As is common among couples of the Trumps' socioeconomic status, to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Donald Trump gifted Melania with an upgraded engagement ring (a far cry from the anniversary shoutout Trump sent Melania for their 20th), and the second one is also worth millions. The massive ring, which reportedly weighs 25 carats, is worth an estimated $3 million. It's most clearly displayed in Melania's first official first lady portrait, and its inclusion did not sit well with the American public.
Her wedding band costs as much as a house
Compared to her engagement rings, Melania Trump's wedding band is a bit understated. However, on its own, it's a standout piece, and its price tag is a reflection of this. The band features 15 emerald cut diamonds set in platinum for a total weight of 13 carats. Neither the Trumps nor the jeweler who sold the piece has shared the exact price of the ring, but experts estimate that it could cost anywhere from $250,000 to just over $500,000, which is what most Americans spend buying a house.
Melania Trump owns a pair of earrings made by a famous jeweler
When it comes to jewelry, Melania Trump prefers fine pieces, particularly ones that don't boast the logo of the piece's brand. Because of this, it can sometimes be difficult to identify where she sources her jewelry. But eagle-eyed experts have noticed her repeatedly wearing a pair of diamond studs from Van Cleef & Arpels. It's unclear how much the earrings set Trump back, but similar pieces from the jewelry retail for as much as $52,500, and that's just what's available to the general public.
She owns a stunning brooch worth more than a luxury vehicle
For both of Donald Trump's inauguration nights, Melania Trump wore white form-fitting gowns. However, the gown she wore in 2025 made quite the splash thanks to one of her accessories — a Harry Winston brooch that she wore as a choker necklace. The diamond piece was affixed to a piece of black fabric, and the contrast made it pop. Eyes popped further when it was reported that the brooch likely costs around $100,000. For comparison, a 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts selling at $62,450.
Melania Trump's emerald earrings could just about pay for a college education
In another one of Melania Trump's head-turning jewelry moments, the first lady arrived at the Red Cross Ball in 2017 wearing a show-stopping pink Dior dress. However, that was hardly the most impressive piece she was wearing. What grabbed more attention were her emerald and diamond drop earrings. Experts estimate that the baubles cost about $100,000, which would be about how much the average student pays to earn a four-year degree at an in-state college.
Melania Trump has a pricey Rolex watch as a day-to-day piece
Many people who wear jewelry have less expensive pieces that they wear on a daily basis and save their more expensive pieces for special occasions. Melania Trump does the same thing — she just has a much bigger budget than most people, so her day-to-day pieces cost more than most people's special occasion pieces. Take her Rolex Day-Date watch. The luxury timepiece is diamond-encrusted and certainly won't turn her wrist green. And versions of it retail for as much as $163,300.
Her Vacheron Constantin watch is far more expensive
When it comes to Melania Trump's watch collection, her Rolex Day-Date is child's play. The model also owns a Vacheron Constantin Kalla Duchesse watch. This remarkable piece of jewelry is made of white gold and is covered in diamonds, nearly putting all other items in her jewelry box — watches or otherwise — to shame. It costs an estimated $1,275,000, and — for reference — the average American worker will earn about $1,700,000 in their lifetime. It's an exquisite piece only few can afford.