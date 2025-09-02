Sofía Vergara's Net Worth Dating Rule Hinted At What Went Wrong With Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara knows what she wants; with a complex dating history like hers, it's not surprising. The "Modern Family" alum opened up about the qualities she needs in a man, and it's quite a list. "I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me," Vergara told host Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Erin Andrews on the "Today" show in May 2025. "And somebody tall, handsome." There is one thing she won't settle for: a lower income. "I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it's a nightmare," she said. "They end up resenting you."
Her latter sentiment alludes to what may have been the nail in the coffin for her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello — it's not as simple as their age gap after all. Vergara and the "Magic Mike" actor tied the knot in 2015, but after nearly a decade together, the couple split in 2023. Based on what she told Bush Hager and Andrews, Vergara's differing financial situation with Manganiello was a potential point of contention for them. While Manganiello has accrued a $40 million net worth, his ex-wife sits on a whopping $180 million, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting that she raked in $500,000 with every "Modern Family" episode, presumedly by the end of the show. It sounds like the actor wanted to trade Joe Manganiello for Joe Millionaire.
Sofia Vergara's dating life post-divorce
Since splitting with Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara has been dipping her toe back into the dating pool, though not without a bit of hesitation. During her appearance on "Today," Vergara candidly discussed her dating anxiety. "I've been single now for a year and a half, and I kind of panicked once I got divorced. I was like, 'I'm 52, what's gonna happen? Where am I going to find [someone]?'" Vergara said, noting that she feels less rushed in the years after her separation. It wasn't long after her break-up that the "Griselda" star found a new flame in Justin Saliman, an L.A.-based orthopedic surgeon. However, in October 2024, a year after she was first linked to Saliman, she told Us Weekly that she was single.
But at the beginning of 2025, she told Access Hollywood that she was looking for "health, money, and a boyfriend — or a lover, maybe," in the new year. Since then, Vergara has been the subject of several dating rumors, including one with Tom Brady. After posting a photo of herself, J Balvin, and Brady on Instagram in July 2025, people speculated that there was a budding romance between the Hollywood star and NFL legend. TMZ later reported that their rumored relationship was a simple "summer fling" after talking with sources. Brady is tall, handsome, and has a net worth of $300 million, so he is right up Vergara's alley.