Sofía Vergara's Net Worth Dating Rule Hinted At What Went Wrong With Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara knows what she wants; with a complex dating history like hers, it's not surprising. The "Modern Family" alum opened up about the qualities she needs in a man, and it's quite a list. "I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me," Vergara told host Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Erin Andrews on the "Today" show in May 2025. "And somebody tall, handsome." There is one thing she won't settle for: a lower income. "I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it's a nightmare," she said. "They end up resenting you."

Her latter sentiment alludes to what may have been the nail in the coffin for her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello — it's not as simple as their age gap after all. Vergara and the "Magic Mike" actor tied the knot in 2015, but after nearly a decade together, the couple split in 2023. Based on what she told Bush Hager and Andrews, Vergara's differing financial situation with Manganiello was a potential point of contention for them. While Manganiello has accrued a $40 million net worth, his ex-wife sits on a whopping $180 million, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting that she raked in $500,000 with every "Modern Family" episode, presumedly by the end of the show. It sounds like the actor wanted to trade Joe Manganiello for Joe Millionaire.