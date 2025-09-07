What Kate Middleton Is Like In Real Life When The Cameras Aren't Watching

As far as members of the royal family go, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a more squeaky-clean public image than Catherine, Princess of Wales. After all, all that media training wasn't for nothing. As one Reddit user put it in 2022, " ... she smiles, shakes hands, looks pretty, says the right things and doesn't do anything remotely controversial. In other words, she does exactly what the job description demands." Furthermore, although Kate Middleton lived a rather lavish life even before she married William, she's still generally seen as middle class due to British perspectives on status. And while Kate occasionally faced classism upon joining the royal world because of this, it's also given her an air of relatability. But all of this begs one question: What is Kate Middleton like when the cameras aren't watching?

Well, according to one royal biographer, Kate is a totally different person away from the spotlight in that she's not quite as strait-laced as her pristine reputation would have you to believe. " ... I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Robert Jobson, author of "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," told The Sun in 2024. "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun," Johnson continued, adding, "And I think that we don't really see it because she doesn't really like to let her guard down." That being said, one way Kate is like her public persona is that she's apparently rather down-to-earth, staying true to her (relatively) humble roots.