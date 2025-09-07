What Kate Middleton Is Like In Real Life When The Cameras Aren't Watching
As far as members of the royal family go, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a more squeaky-clean public image than Catherine, Princess of Wales. After all, all that media training wasn't for nothing. As one Reddit user put it in 2022, " ... she smiles, shakes hands, looks pretty, says the right things and doesn't do anything remotely controversial. In other words, she does exactly what the job description demands." Furthermore, although Kate Middleton lived a rather lavish life even before she married William, she's still generally seen as middle class due to British perspectives on status. And while Kate occasionally faced classism upon joining the royal world because of this, it's also given her an air of relatability. But all of this begs one question: What is Kate Middleton like when the cameras aren't watching?
Well, according to one royal biographer, Kate is a totally different person away from the spotlight in that she's not quite as strait-laced as her pristine reputation would have you to believe. " ... I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Robert Jobson, author of "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," told The Sun in 2024. "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun," Johnson continued, adding, "And I think that we don't really see it because she doesn't really like to let her guard down." That being said, one way Kate is like her public persona is that she's apparently rather down-to-earth, staying true to her (relatively) humble roots.
Kate Middleton reportedly reevaluated her priorities following her health scare
By all accounts, Catherine, Princess of Wales, really walks the walk when it comes to living up to her reputation as someone who grew up outside the extravagantly wealthy royal bubble. For instance, despite now being part of that world, she and husband William, Prince of Wales, also apparently make it a point to make sure they're not raising the next generation of royals to be exceedingly snobbish or materialistic. "She doesn't want them to be spoiled rich kids, and they certainly don't appear to be. They seem to be amazing, so she's done a very good job with them," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Hello! in early 2025.
In a similar vein, "The Real Housewives of London" Panthea Parker revealed to Hello! later in the year that Kate can also be found just doing typical mom stuff, like going to her kids' sports games. "I see her quite a few times because my son's school plays against her son's school," Parker said, adding that Princess Kate attends every game. This should also come as no surprise, given that Kate reportedly took stock of her priorities in light of her big 2024 health scare, and that raising her kids right became even more important to her than it already was. "Obviously, she wants to support her husband and the monarchy, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much," the aforementioned Seward told Hello! in a separate January 2025 chat.