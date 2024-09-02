Kate Middleton Is Reportedly A Totally Different Person Away From The Spotlight

The person you are at your place of work is likely different from the person you are in the comfort of your home or when surrounded by friends. If that's the case for us common folk, why wouldn't members of the British royal family be the same? A body language expert called Catherine, Princess of Wales "a true royal" after the royals' annual Christmas walk in 2023. She puts forth a graceful and poised demeanor, although sometimes she doesn't seem like her usually poised self. It seems that Kate is reportedly a different person when she isn't in the spotlight.

Robert Jobson, author of "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," sat down with The Sun's Royal Exclusive show to share his take on what Kate is really like.

"The reality is I have spoken to her; I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Jobson said. "... I think she's not overly gushing." Jobson also explained how he felt that Kate wasn't as stuffy as she seemed. "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun," he said. "And I think that we don't really see it because she doesn't really like to let her guard down." He also remarked that her being seen laughing could be a sign that she's self-assured and has a good sense of humor.