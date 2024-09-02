Kate Middleton Is Reportedly A Totally Different Person Away From The Spotlight
The person you are at your place of work is likely different from the person you are in the comfort of your home or when surrounded by friends. If that's the case for us common folk, why wouldn't members of the British royal family be the same? A body language expert called Catherine, Princess of Wales "a true royal" after the royals' annual Christmas walk in 2023. She puts forth a graceful and poised demeanor, although sometimes she doesn't seem like her usually poised self. It seems that Kate is reportedly a different person when she isn't in the spotlight.
Robert Jobson, author of "Catherine, the Princess of Wales," sat down with The Sun's Royal Exclusive show to share his take on what Kate is really like.
"The reality is I have spoken to her; I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Jobson said. "... I think she's not overly gushing." Jobson also explained how he felt that Kate wasn't as stuffy as she seemed. "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun," he said. "And I think that we don't really see it because she doesn't really like to let her guard down." He also remarked that her being seen laughing could be a sign that she's self-assured and has a good sense of humor.
Another royal journalist spoke about Kate being 'strong-willed'
Another royal expert has a slightly different take on what Catherine, Princess of Wales is really like. In 2023 after Omid Scobie's royal family book "Endgame" was published, a scandal broke out when the Dutch translation accused Kate and King Charles III of being the royals who reportedly made comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's skin tone before he was born. (The story was initially shared in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shocking Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, although they did not identify who did so.) While at official engagements after the Dutch "Endgame" drama, Kate and William, Prince of Wales didn't acknowledge reporters who questioned them about it.
Valentine Low, author of "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," told People that "a lot of people who have worked with [Kate] think she is such an asset to the royal family, because she has this amazing professionalism." Low also spoke of Kate's personality in public and otherwise, saying, "She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous. But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed, and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right."
Low wrote in his book that he felt Queen Elizabeth II's official statement after the Winfrey interview was championed by Kate.
Curious kids asked Kate about life as a princess
The British royal family reportedly lives by the phrase "never complain, never explain." That could be a major reason why Catherine, Princess of Wales is often seen as very put-together and perhaps doesn't show the full extent of her true personality in front of the world. She did open up in March 2024 about her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
About a year prior while speaking to a group of schoolchildren at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2023, Kate gave a refreshingly simple yet honest response to what life as a princess was like.
"You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you," Kate said (via Daily Mail). "They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done, and look after everyone." Her sentiment on working hard is likely true since Kate has more power in the royal family than you might realize.